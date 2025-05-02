Three Gators Invited to 2025 NBA Combine
Three members of the Florida Gators' 2024-25 national championship team have been invited to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, the NBA announced Friday.
Guard Walter Clayton Jr., guard Alijah Martin and forward/center Alex Condon are three of the 75 players invited to the combine, which will take plays from May 11-18 at Chicago's Wintrust Arena and the Marriot Marquis.
For Clayton Jr. and Martin, the combine will be the next step for the outgoing seniors after wrapping up their collegiate careers. For Condon, the combine will be a good indicator of his future plans. The rising junior declared for the draft while retaining his college eligibility.
Clayton Jr. is currently ranked No. 23 on Sports Illustrated's 2025 NBA Draft Big Board, making him a projected First Round pick, while Condon is listed as a Second-Round pick. Martin was not included.
Two of Florida's draft-bound players in guard Will Richard and center Rueben Chinyelu, who retained his collegiate eligibility, were not invited but could be should they be invited to and perform well at the 2025 NBA G-League Elite Camp, which will be held May 9-11.
Both Chinyelu and Condon have individually made it clear that should they return to school, they would only play for Florida. The deadline to exit the draft while retaining collegiate eligibility is Wednesday, May 28.
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, which decides the front order of the draft, will be held May 12 with the actual draft to be held from June 25-26 in Brooklyn.