UF Coach Todd Golden Cleared in Title IX Investigation
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Title IX investigation into Florida Gators men's basketball coach Todd Golden has been dismissed, Golden's attorney William Shepherd announced in a statement released Monday.
"The University of Florida informed me that the Title IX investigation into Coach Todd Golden has finally been dismissed. This investigation has found no invidence to support the allegations against Coach Golden. The University's conclusion proves that the complaint was meritless," Shepherd's statement read.
"Coach Golden and I have respected the process throughout while actively engaging with the University. However, there wer many who did not respect the investigative process. Instead, they sought to target Coach Golden and drive their agenda and this investigation for their own self-interest. Some leaked confidenctial material to the media; falsey posed as a UF lawyer in an effort to intimidate; harassed UF students and parents to try to generate a false narrative; and harrased my client, his family, and his friends.
"Coach Golden appreciates the support he and his program have received from so many at the University and from around the country. Now that this is concluded, Coach can continue to focus on the basketball season and consider his legal options in the offseason - but now it's time to move forward."
Golden was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment with specific complaints including stalking and sexual exploitation in a Title IX complaint sent to the University of Florida in late September.
The nature of the complaint was made public in early November by the Independent Florida Alligator, the university's student newspaper.
A day after the report by the Alligator, Golden released a statement admitting being an active participant in an investigation and was being advised on bringing up possible defamation claims.
Golden's investigation is the first of two into UF basketball coaches to have concluded.
Assistant coach Taurean Green, who was also a member of the program's back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007, is accused of sexual assault by an anonymous UF employee, according to a report by ESPN released on Jan. 16.
Green is accused of kissing and attempting to put his hand down the pants of the employee, who remains anonymous over fear of retaliation, in the complaint. That investigation remains ongoing.
Following the release of Green's investigation, Golden expressed frustration regarding the public nature of the private and confidential investigation.
"I simply want to say I support my staff and would implore people not to rush to judgment based off headlines," Golden said, according to Kevin Brockway of the Gainesville Sun. "I think for me I'm really just frustrated and disappointed that a Title IX mechanism that is created is protect both sides during a situation like this with confidentiality and privacy continues to be abused."
As it stands, Golden's Gators are off to an 18-2 start this season, which is tied for the best start through 20 games in program history. After a dominate 30-point win over Georgia on Saturday, the No. 5 Gators get a week in between games before travelling to No. 6 Tennessee this upcoming Saturday.
Tipoff is set for noon with television coverage on ESPN.