Why Todd Golden Will and Won't Leave the Florida Gators for the NBA

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It is no surprise that there are outsiders interested in Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden. Yet, when Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor reported on Monday that the Golden State Warriors consider Golden a top candidate should Steve Kerr depart from the franchise, it still came as a sudden surprise and possible reality Florida may face.

Still, nothing is guaranteed, and the Warriors' job is not even open as Kerr, whose contract recently expired, mulls over his future with the franchise. Florida is also being proactive in its attempts to extend Golden's contract for the third straight season. As a result, Florida Gators on SI is taking a look at why Golden may leave and why it makes sense for him to stay.

Why Not: Kerr Stays

None of this matters if Kerr, who has coached the last 12 years with the franchise, re-signs with the Warriors. While Draymond Green said he felt like it was the last time Kerr coached with the team, and Kerr admitted that he does not feel like he was done coaching. He also said that he was "definitely not coaching elsewhere," but that he understands that sometimes a job expires for a coach.

Steve Kerr's future with the Warriors could determine Todd Golden's future at Florida. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Conversations between Kerr and the front office may prove to be enough for the Warriors to re-sign him. If so, Golden departing for the NBA returns to being a future worry.

Why: NBA Calling

Leaving Florida for another job, no matter what social media said about the North Carolina, Kansas or Arizona jobs, made zero sense. And no matter how many times Golden was "linked" to those jobs, him leaving never seemed realistic.

Leaving for the NBA, though, is a different discussion. Saturday Down South's Neil Blackmon noted that an NBA job “will always be the most likely way Golden leaves Florida." If Billy Donovan did it, what's to stop Golden, a young coach with high aspirations from doing so?

Billy Donovan famously left Florida for the NBA after the 2014-15 season. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

It also helps that Golden's buyout to leave for an NBA job is only $2 million.

Why Not: Roster Moves at Florida

If Golden was expecting an NBA job opportunity that he would leave Florida for, his current intentionality in building the Gators' roster for next season would not make much sense. Not only has Florida already re-signed two starters in Boogie Fland and star forward Alex Condon, but Florida is also still hoping to retain stars Rueben Chinyelu and Thomas Haugh despite NBA Draft interest. Chinyelu announced on Monday his plans to enter the draft while retaining his eligibility, while Haugh has yet to announce his future.

There's also Florida's risky portal move. The Gators received a commitment from former player Denzel Aberdeen, who is waiting on a waiver from the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility. The belief is that if Aberdeen does not receive his waiver, Florida could turn to the legal system for the waiver.

Todd Golden re-recruited Denzel Aberdeen back to Florida from the transfer portal. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

If Golden had one foot out the door with the other not far behind, Florida's roster moves may not have been his priority.

Why: Existing Relationship with Warriors

As O'Connor said in his initial report, Golden's first head coaching gig came at the University of San Francisco, where he formed a relationship with the Warriors' front office and the Lacob family, who are the majority owners of the franchise.

“They, they've been together. They've, they've had lunches together," O'Connor said. "Those guys know each other, and Golden is a very, very talented young head coach.”

Todd Golden would reunite with former Florida guard Will Richard if he were to accept the head coaching job with the Warriors. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Golden is not the type of coach to leave a cushiony gig at Florida for just any job, but Golden State does make sense.

Why Not: Chance to Leave Legacy, Support from UF

Golden said it best during a recent appearance on Barstool Live: he is happy at Florida.

Florida has extended his contract twice with plans to do so a third time. The university has given him support to build his roster, build his staff and build a good life in Gainesville. Florida has taken good care of Golden and will continue to do so. Golden even went as far as to say that he "hopes to be at Florida for a very long time."

“I am incredibly fortunate at Florida right now. We’ve obviously had great success,” he said. “I have great support, mainly from an NIL and Rev share perspective, to make sure we can continue to recruit the types of guys that we need to try and play on (Final Four) weekend. I think that is the most important thing that we can have as coaches right now.”

Head coach Todd Golden celebrates after leading the Florida Gators to a national championship in his third season as the head coach. | Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

In just four years, Golden has also already solidified himself as the program's second-best head coach of all time behind Donovan, but is on a trajectory to pass Donovan if he stays with the program long-term.

Golden is the fastest coach in UF history to reach 100 wins while also being just the second coach in UF history to win a national title, SEC Tournament title and SEC regular season title. Most coaches never come close to accomplishing what Golden has in his four years in their entire career. Having the chance to build a long-lasting career at Florida is extremely enticing.

It also helps that UF is fully backing Golden, and Stricklin is confident he will stay.

"Todd wants to be at the University of Florida," Stricklin said. "I wish all those [other] programs really good luck. I'm sure they'll find a good coach out there, and I'm glad Todd's going be here for a long time."

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