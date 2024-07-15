Florida Gators have Second Pitcher Drafted
A second Florida Gators pitcher has been taken in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Right-handed relief pitcher Fisher Jameson has been selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 10th round at pick No. 288.
Jameson is the third Gator selected in the draft, joining pitcher/first baseman Jac Caglianone (Round 1, Pick 6 to the Kansas City Royals) and pitcher Brandon Neely (Round 3, Pick 86 to the Boston Red Sox).
He’s the fourth overall Gator-related player after shortstop commit Kellon Lindsey was taken at No. 23 by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In an inconsistent 2024 campaign for the Gators’ pitching staff, Jameson became one of the more consistent players of the group. His 3.99 ERA and 1.15 WHIP led all UF pitchers. In 34 appearances, he pitched a perfect 5-0 record alongside three saves.
Two of his strongest performances came in the Gators’ losses to Texas A&M in the College World Series. Across two appearances, Jameson held the Aggies to four hits and one earned run in 7.2 innings. He struck out eight batters over those two appearances as well.
Overall, Jameson is the 223rd individual draft selection in school history and the 108th in the Kevin O’Sullivan era. In O’Sullivan’s 17-year tenure, there have now been 57 pitchers drafted after Jameson’s selection.
There have been 11 total Florida pitchers selected over 12 selections since the 2021 MLB Draft. RHP Brandon Sproat was selected twice during his collegiate career, making the counts uneven.
Jameson joins fellow SEC star Charlie Condon who was taken by the Rockies with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round.