Florida Gators Newest Commitment is a Big One

BREAKING: Elite 2025 WR Vernell Brown III has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 5’11 170 WR from Orlando, FL chose the Gators over Ohio State, Miami, & Florida State



“Gator Nation…. I’M HOME🐊🐊”https://t.co/cTwUyZh9s3 pic.twitter.com/jQIbHtbfzL