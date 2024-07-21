Florida Gators Newest Commitment is a Big One
The Florida Gators have made its biggest recruiting splash to date.
Five-star wide receiver Vernell Brown III (Orlando, Fla.) has pledged his services to Florida, choosing the Gators over other finalists Miami, Ohio State and Florida State, he announced Sunday.
"Gator Nation... I'M HOME," he said, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Brown becomes the second blue-chip receiver to join Florida’s class in July joining four-star Joshua Moore.
He's also the first five-star in the class.
Entering the summer, Ohio State seemed to be the favorite for the Gator legacy. However, Florida surged ahead in his recruitment after a strong visit in Gainesville.
Connections with current players and staff, many of whom worked with his father, Vernell Jr., while he was on staff, along with familiarity with the program and the opportunity to rebuild it stood out to Brown III.
“I think we look at all aspects. Obviously, they aren’t a top program right now when it comes to winning on the field,” Brown III said after leaving his visit. “But I think there’s beauty in helping build that. Kind of bringing it back, for lack of better words. You look at all aspects. The staff, the players’ experience, me feeling comfortable here, and then me being from Gainesville and growing up in a Gator family.”
The Gators may not be done adding receivers to its class, either. Florida has long been trending to land four-star Naeshaun Montgomery (Miami).
Florida’s 2025 recruiting class is expected to make a major jump in the rankings following Brown III’s commitment.
Prior to his announcement, the class ranked No. 68 in the country, according to 247 Sports.