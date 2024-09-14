BREAKING: Florida-Texas A&M Under Weather Delay
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Trailing 10-0 to the Texas A&M Aggies at the end of the first quarter, the Florida Gators will have to wait to try to mount a comeback.
Reported lightning within an eight-mile radius has sent both teams into the locker room for at least 30 minutes. Should there be another strike within that 30-minute perioud, the clock resets.
At the time of suspension, Florida was trailing Texas A&M, 10-0, at the end of the first quarter. Multiple tackling issues, critical penalties and breaks in coverage allowed the Aggies to jump to an early lead.
On the game's first drive, Texas A&M converted three third downs, although one was negated due to penalty, which led to a field goal.
A defensive holding penalty on Jason Marshall Jr. during failed fourth-down conversion attempt by Texas A&M on the next drive led to a 29-yard touchdown pass from Marcell Reed, who is starting in favor of the injured Conner Weigman, to Melin Ohrstrom.
Additionally, Florida had replaced quarterback Graham Mertz after one drive in favor of true freshman DJ Lagway. The game was suspended after Lagway's first snap, a handoff to Montrell Johnson Jr. It should be noted that Florida is also without star receiver Eugene Wilson III, who is out with lower-body injury after being a game-time decision.
Gators Illustrated will continue to update as more information comes in.