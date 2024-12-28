Former Florida RB Fred Taylor a Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist
Former Florida Gators and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor is a Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second-straight year, the organization announced Saturday. Taylor is one of 15 finalists composed of players from the modern era.
Taylor's history with the Hall of Fame is marred by controversy due to his continual exclusion despite an extensive resume from his 13-year career in the NFL. He has been a semifinalist every year since 2020 before finally being named a finalist last season.
In 11 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Taylor holds over 40 franchise records including a career record of 11,271 yards with the organization. His total rushing mark of 11,695 yards is 17th-most in NFL history, and 15 of the 16 backs ahead of him are all in the Hall of Fame. The only back ahead of Taylor who isn't in the Hall of Fame is Frank Gore, who isn't eligible for induction until 2026.
He was later the second player inducted to the Pride of the Jaguars, Jacksonville's version of its franchise Hall of Fame.
Prior to his successful professional career, Taylor was a member of the Steve Spurrer-era Gators from 1994-1997, where he was a member of the program's first national championship during the 1996 season.
As it stands, Taylor is fourth and fifth in program history in rushing yards (3,075) and rushing touchdowns (31), respectively. He also remains top-10 in the program record books in multiple single-season marks including rushing yards (1,292) and rushing touchdowns (13) and is top-five in rushing touchdowns in a single game (four).
Taylor was later inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame and the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame.
In program history, the Gators lay claim to two former players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in running back Emmitt Smith, the NFL's all-time leading rusher, and defensive end Jack Youngblood. The Hall of Fame will announce the inductees of its upcoming class on Jan. 21, 2025.