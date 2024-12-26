Florida Gators Unsung Hero: Center Jake Slaughter
The connection between center and quarterback goes mostly underrated and under discussed. Yet, for the Florida Gators, one of the most important bonds on the team remains DJ Lagway and All-American center Jake Slaughter.
Those who know, know that the center is the undisputed leaders on the line and organizes the huddle where the main voice you hear is his. In all honesty, Lagway and Florida would not be on quite the ascent without a veteran presence to keep the metaphorical ship afloat until the freshman could steer the offense himself.
The Return
Slaughter will return to Gainesville for one more season. Granted, draft sites list him as a sixth-round draft pick, so another year in The Swamp can truly benefit Slaughter. Leading a premier SEC team is better these days than being a Day 3 pick at a non-premium position in the NFL thanks to NIL.
He can work on areas such as dealing with extra-powerful nose tackles and setting a better pad level. These technical/weight room fixes are small and could help with ironing out these rough spots with live game reps.
While draft position feels the single most important aspect of this process, something about performance clairvoyance needs applause. Slaughter can see what 2025 could be for the Florida Gators, a team that he labored for, emerged from games bloody and bruised.
After soul-crushing losses and exciting victories, a chance to set the program on a stable track back to relevance still means something. Earlier this month, Slaughter discussed Lagway, bowl games, and the return to school.
"Yeah, I mean, it's huge to me,” said Slaughter on his return. “Every time you get to put the ball down, it's a special opportunity. There are some guys it was their last time putting on their uniforms, so it's special.
“Every game's a stepping stone, especially for young guys getting their feet wet and establishing themselves as who they are just as ball players.
“So, it's exciting for them and some of that we've all been looking forward to."
Overview
Joe Montana depended on Randy Cross and Jesse Sapolu; Terry Bradshaw counted on Mike Webster. Currently, Patrick Mahomes relies on Creed Humphrey. Jake Slaughter understands the importance of the relationship. DJ Lagway and the entire offense will depend on him to continue to lead not only by example but by strong play.
In return, Slaughter gets to improve upon his draft stock and go down as a Florida Gators legend. It’s a win-win for everyone.