Florida Gators Unsung Heroes are Tomorrow's Stars
The No. 3 Florida Gators succeed with a guard-centric offense. In college basketball, that formula does win games, and it works for the Gators. However, hidden within that framework, you can see two post players thriving and will look to not only provide a spark but eventually take over a leading role.
Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh's name may not immediately flow to mind when thinking of key players for the Gators, but their role cannot be understated.
They’ll be key players in Saturday night’s contest against the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies in Gainesville.
The Big Three
By now, everyone fully understands that Alijah Martin, Will Richard and Walter Clayton make the UF offense go. The trio averages 45 points a game, which is 53.8 percent of the team's output. Similarly, the guard group takes 54% of the team's shots.
Opponents recognize this every game. Yet, what goes unnoticed is the fact that this run will be the last for the Gators triumvirate. While other guards will replace them, this spring marks a turning point in recent team history.
Learn Now, Lead Later
Provided that both Condon and Haugh return to Gainesville next season, they will slide into the leadership role on the team as juniors. Right now, they perform as starting role players that defer offensive to the three-star guards.
However, as the season has progressed, both forwards have learned and grown while the team pursues a title. Condon turned into a double-double threat, posting five during this season. Haugh, despite starting four games this season, continues to improve his scoring.
Over the last month, he's reached the 15-point plateau four times, including a 20-point effort against South Carolina.
Toughness
In the first game back from an injury, Condon ate an accidental elbow that pushed his teeth back. Yet, he continues to suit up with a mouth guard. Despite possessing height and not heft, the duo will get these noses bloody with physical play.
During tournament time, when physicality escalates, look for the duo to sit in the middle of the action. Every bump and bruise will eventually give the two a foundation of experience. Most importantly, those metaphorical slings and arrows will make the players unafraid.
Surviving the NCAA Tournament until the end looks daunting. However, the Gators must trudge through the SEC first.
Bottom Line
A year from now, the UF men's basketball team will look different with a twist. The forwards that crashed the boards, playing a support role will now take the forefront as the program continues to grow and change.
The Florida Gators’s future is in good hands.