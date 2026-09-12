Gators Receive Predictions for Multiple 2028 Recruits Ahead of Campbell Game

The Florida Gators are trending early for several top 2028 recruits, with predictions rolling in for multiple in-state talents from On3's Corey Bender, Chad Simmons and Blake Alderman over the past week.

Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day's four-star wide receiver Derrell Hines Jr. and four-star edge Antonio Thomas Jr., Blountstown (Fla.) four-star safety Cyion Smith and Lakeland (Fla.) four-star cornerback Dominick Harris-Payne have each been forecasted to land in the Gators 2028 class.

While it is still early, it cannot hurt to carry early momentum for the top in-state recruits.

Gators Trying to Build Carrollwood Day Pipeline

Hines Jr. and Thomas Jr. are both top-120 prospects in the 2028 class. Thomas Jr. ranks as the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 4 prospect in Florida, according to 247Sports. Hines Jr. is tabbed as the No. 116 overall prospect and No. 12 in Florida, according to 247Sports.

Both were in town last weekend to watch the Gators throttle the FAU Owls in the Swamp. Florida appears to have knocked it out of the park for both, which forced Bender and Alderman to place predictions.

Florida is battling Auburn and Nebraska for Hines Jr., Bender said. As for Thomas Jr., Georgia is the main program contending with the Gators, while Miami, Texas, Kentucky and Texas A&M have also become involved, Alderman said.

Luckily for the Gators, they have a helping hand in this recruitment. They play their high school football with 2027 Gators commit and three-star defensive tackle De'Voun Kendrick.

Trying to Build the Backend of the Defense

Florida targeted Smith early, which is paying off. The Gators will hope to get this one over the line this weekend, as the Sunshine State's No. 1 safety is visiting Gainesville to watch the Gators take on Campbell.

Harris-Payne made the trip to the Swamp last weekend to watch the Gators' season opener. Florida is competing with Notre Dame and Louisville, according to Bender.

Smith is the No. 174 overall prospect and No. 23 in Florida, according to Rivals. Harris-Payne is the No. 292 overall prospect and No. 38 in Florida.

Gators’ 2027 Class At Near Completion

One reason the Gators have been aggressive early in the 2028 cycle is that their work in the 2027 class is nearly done.

Florida's 2027 class ranks No. 8 in the country, with 25 commits. It has one five-star, 16 four-stars and eight three-star recruits.

A couple of prospects are still on Florida's radar, but if everything goes to plan, then this looks to be the Gators' 2027 class come signing day.

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