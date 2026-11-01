5 Key Quotes from Gators HC Jon Sumrall After Loss to Georgia

The 17th-ranked Florida Gators fell to rival Georgia, 27-8, to lose its third game in its last four attempts in 2026 and its sixth straight in the rivalry.

Georgia scored 17 points off of three Florida turnovers, including two interceptions off of Aaron Philo in the first half and a fumble returned for a touchdown near the end of the first half, while an interception off Tramell Jones Jr. in the end zone stifled momentum.

The Gators, held back by plenty of self-inflicted wounds, kept its NCAA-record scoring streak intact with a late touchdown rush by Jones Jr., who replaced a struggling Philo in the first half.

After the loss, head coach Jon Sumrall expressed frustration with the self-inflicted wounds, vowed improvement moving forward and gave an update on the quarterback situation. Here are five key quotes from Sumrall after the loss.

“I don’t know that I’m ready to make a decision or anything today.”

Philo got the start, but Jones Jr. finished the game. Philo, making his return from a shoulder injury, was replaced after throwing two interceptions in three drives, with Jones Jr. also accounting for two turnovers while scoring the Gators’ only touchdown.

While Florida has a quarterback controversy, Sumrall said he is not ready to make a decision.

“Whoever we’re gonna start’s gonna get more reps with the ones. And we could give Tramell the start next week. I’m not saying we are or we aren’t,” Sumrall said. “We’re gonna evaluate that the next couple of days about what we saw tonight. I don’t know that I saw either one of them play well enough for me to go, that’s our starter forever moving forward.”

Health will be a big factor moving forward. Philo’s shoulder was not an issue, but Jones Jr. is battling an injury dating back to the Texas game. Sumrall did not disclose the injury, but said Jones Jr. could need surgery in the offseason. For now, though, a decision will need to be made in the short term before Florida reevaluates the position for the future.

“I got one objective: help our team win. That’s the most important one,” Sumrall said. “And we’re going to start whoever positions our football team to win, that we think off of how they’ve performed.”

“I’m freaking not okay with today.”

Fresh off his third loss as Florida’s head coach, Sumrall did not wait long to apologize to the fanbase for the loss.

“I apologize to our fans,” he said. “What the Florida Gators standard is, and do not shy away from the fact that we have to be a lot better across the board. It starts with me as the head football coach here. I have to have our guys more ready, more ready to play and more prepared.”

Pressure is mounting for Sumrall. A 4-0 start saw the Gators ranked as high as No. 8. However, a 1-3 record since the win over Ole Miss has seen playoff hopes disappear and frustration among the fanbase grow. The chance for Florida’s first nine-win season since 2019 is still alive, but it will be a tough pill to swallow after the initial hope to be a true playoff contender.

“They should be pissed off. I hope they are. I am too, and we’re gonna get this right,” Sumrall said. “Like, I promise you we’re gonna get this right. Commit to giving everything I have for us to freaking get this right. And I’m freaking not okay with today, I’m not gonna whine and complain. We gotta, we gotta get better.”

“It’s catastrophic.”

Penalties cost Florida mightily in the first half, with the Gators having 60 penalty yards to just 57 yards at offense at one point in the first half. A roughing-the-punter penalty on walk-on Jaden Edgecombe and a facemask on Cormani McClain directly led to points.

The roughing penalty, coming after Florida’s defense has a big stop, set the tone for the rest of the half.

“It’s catastrophic,” Sumrall said of the penalty. “You can’t do that against anybody in sleep, much less a team like that.”

Florida ultimately was called for eight penalties for 78 yards.

“We have a penalty report tape,” Sumrall said. “We show the ones that are egregious or self-inflicted that are not football plays that I have a problem with, or that are maybe alignment mistakes. And we have to clean that up. We got to play better football.”

“Head coach is a dumbass.”

One of Florida’s most crucial penalties actually was against Sumrall.

During an interception return by Georgia, Sumrall was called for a penalty for getting in the way of an official on the sideline, gifting the Bulldogs 15 yards that later resulted in a touchdown. Sumrall took ownership of the penalty.

“Head coach is a dumbass,” he said. “I wanted to run out and make the freaking tackle is what I wanted to do, quite honestly. I was on the grass. I saw the official run down the field. The field judge was coming down the sideline, and instead of walking back in the white, I just stayed in the grass and was ready to go tackle the guy. I couldn’t make it there fast enough because I’m not, don’t have that kind of speed anymore, but I just lost my mind and was ready to go walk out on the field, and for a second, probably lost my cool.”

“I felt bad for both quarterbacks at times.”

While Philo and Jones Jr. were far from perfect, they had little help. Eric Singleton Jr. dropped two passes, including one that resulted in Philo’s second interception, while the offensive line struggled to control the line of scrimmage.

Florida’s offense was also forced to abandon the run game, with Jadan Baugh held to just 38 yards on 17 carries.

“I felt bad for both quarterbacks at times because I don’t know that either one of them independently played good enough for us to win the game, but I also don’t know that it’s really fully fair to evaluate either one of them fully because I don’t think there was enough help around them,” Sumrall said.

Sumrall said in addition to the offensive line, receivers were misaligned or ran the wrong route, while running backs also struggled to aid in pass protection.

Florida has a quarterback issue, but that will be a microcosm if the entire offense does not get better.

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