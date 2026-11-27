The Florida Gators see their starting quarterback face what could be another injury. Aaron Philo went down after a 37-yard run in the third quarter of the game against rival Florida State. It appears to be another injury to his shoulder.

He was looked at on the field by trainers, and he ultimately left the game to go to the locker room. Tramell Jones Jr., who has previously played in Philo's absense, entered the game.

The appears at this time that he re-injured his shoulder. It's also possible he took a hit to the head.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as we learn more.

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Before leaving the game, Philo was 9-for-12 with 127 passing yards and another 40 yards from the ground. He missed the win over Texas back in October due to a shoulder injury.

He's been benched as well this season, being lifted for Jones during the loss to Georgia, and he sat out the loss to Oklahoma. Philo's been becoming a bigger part of the run game in recent games. He rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown against Kentucky. He followed it up with 74 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Vanderbilt.

After coming into the game, Jones picked up a rushing touchdown.

At the time of this story's publication, the Gators lead the Seminoles 17-3 with just under seven minutes left in the third quarter.

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