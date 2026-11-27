Jadan Baugh officially sits alone in the Florida Gators’ record books.

With his 28-yard rush in the second quarter of Friday’s regular-season finale at Florida State, Baugh is now the first Gator in program history to officially run for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. He needed just 20 yards coming into Friday’s game.

“Being able to put myself in a category by myself when a bunch of great running backs and great players have been here to do that and they haven’t, I feel that that’s very special, not just for me but for my mom and my dad, because they are always around here," Baugh said this week.

Run The Baugh into the history books 🐊 https://t.co/RvXvskzfhW pic.twitter.com/4AzK4KaIYy — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 27, 2026

After rushing for 1,170 yards last season, Baugh entered 2026 as one of the top backs in the country and a dark horse contender for the Heisman Trophy. Rising to the occasion, Baugh had one of the hottest starts in the country, rushing for 600 yards and 11 touchdowns across Florida’s first four games.

While things slowed down considerably as Florida’s season plateaued, Baugh’s chances for another 1,000-yard season stayed strong, with a 91-yard effort against Texas and a 75-yard performance against Vanderbilt last week. Now, Baugh officially sits alone in Florida’s record books as a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher.

More impressive is the fact that both seasons came before bowl season. Only Emmitt Smith, who broke quadruple digits in 1988, has a claim to the accolade. However, bowl game stats did not count at the time.

"This is one of those places got so much tradition and history and pageantry around the program that as a player, when you have a chance to do something that has not been done at a place like this, that's hard to find," head coach Jon Sumrall said. "If you go through a lot of our history, and there's very few things that you go, that's never been done.

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"And so, for him to have a crack at doing something that has not been done, that does mean something. It is a special opportunity for him to pursue that. We need to play well for him to accomplish it."

Baugh’s accolade also comes in what could be his final game as a Gator. One of the top backs in this year’s draft class, Baugh said this week his focus hasn’t been on his future. Florida will find out its bowl assignment on Sunday.

"I love it here. I love being a Gator," Baugh said. "I love being able to walk around just seeing fan faces, Gator Nation. Each and every time I go out on the field it means so much to me because I feel like I’m doing this for them.

"I’m doing this to show my thank you for them because they gave me the platform. I came in. They embraced me back with open arms. I do it for them, honestly.”

After being stopped on 4th down the previous drive, Jadan Baugh responds and punches it in for six 💪 pic.twitter.com/0tLectuJ5M — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 27, 2026

For now, Florida will look to down Florida State for the third straight season with Baugh, who reached 1,000 yards last season against the Seminoles, leading the way.

Florida leads Florida State, 10-3, with 4:15 left in the second quarter. Baugh has 52 yards and a touchdown, his 33rd rushing score of his career, so far.

A win for the Gators clinches the program’s first eight-win regular season since 2020 while eliminating the Seminoles from bowl contention.

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