94 Days Until Kickoff: Who is the Best Florida Gator to wear No.94?
With the 2025 college football season slowly approaching, Gators Illustrated will be recognizing some of the top players to suit up in the Florida Gators’ orange and blue.
Since Florida kicks off their season against Long Island University in 94 days, let's take a look at some of the best players in program history to wear No. 94.
Ed Chester (1994 to 1998)
While there is no clear-cut winner for the best player to wear No. 94 in program history, Chester accumulated enough individual accolades to make a strong case for himself.
The Spring Hill native was named to the AP All-American team twice and was a three-time All-SEC selection during his time at Florida. Chester was a key fixture on Florida’s 1996 National Championship-winning team, finishing the year with 44 tackles, six sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
Originally viewed as a potential first-round pick, a devastating knee injury (torn ACL and MCL) ended his football career. Luckily, Chester was able to cash in on a million-dollar life insurance policy that he purchased after forgoing the previous year's draft.
Jarvis Moss (2003 to 2007)
A decade after Chester helped anchor a National Championship-winning defense, Jarvis Moss brought No. 94 back to the spotlight.
After originally being ranked as the top strong-side defensive end in the country, Moss took a couple of years to live up to the hype. But when his time came, he made sure to etch his name into Gators history.
During Florida’s 2006 National Championship season, Moss earned First-Team All-American honors while leading all Florida defensive linemen in tackles (56) and tackles-for-loss (11).
Once his time in Gainesville came to a close, Moss was selected in the first round (17th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. The Texas native spent six seasons in the NFL, playing in 53 games while totaling 48 tackles and six sacks.
William Gaines (1990 to 1993)
While he may not have a National Championship ring like the aforementioned players, Gaines was part of two SEC Championship-winning teams (1991,1993) during his time at Florida.
He also received some personal recognition, earning Third-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC honors during his final year at Florida while also serving as a team captain.
Gaines was later drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round (147th pick overall) of the 1994 NFL Draft. The Mississippi native appeared in 53 NFL games, starting 23. Through four seasons, he totaled 72 combined tackles and two sacks.