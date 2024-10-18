Billy Napier Named Most Overpaid Coach in College Football
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier was given an unflattering title. USA Today released their top-five most overpaid coaches in college football. Napier ranked No. 1 on the list.
Napier was ranked ahead of Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell, Florida State’s Mike Norvell and UAB’s Trent Dilfer - yes, the former NFL quarterback.
The Gators are currently paying Napier $7.37 million a season. With a 14-17 record following the loss to Tennessee, Napier is earning, on average, more than $1 million per win. I also punched the numbers myself to confirm, and after his first two seasons, it was approximately $1.3 million per win.
For reference, Mike Norvell in his first four seasons made about $595,000 per win. Even if you only look at those brutal first two seasons, Norvell was paid $906,000 per win. That’s still much better value.
“...easily one of the worst returns on investment from any program in the Football Bowl Subdivision during this span,” Paul Meyerberg wrote.
Napier’s annual salary is 21st in college football. Of the 20 guys ahead of him, all but one of them has had at least one nine-win season. The only one who hasn’t is Fickell. Lo and behold, he’s on this list too.
In a season where he’s trying to save his job, this is not the kind of PR he was hoping to get. Forget the idea of being overrated. This guy has been deemed a financial liability to his football program.
On Dec. 1, Napier will have a buyout of $26.7 million. Let’s look at what the cost per win would be if the Gators have another 5-7 season and he’s bought out. That would give Napier a total of 16 wins in three seasons. We add up his salary from his three seasons as coach and include his buyout on top of it.
That gives us a grand total of $3.04 million per win. Ouch.
If the Gators lose to Kentucky, that cost per win might only go up with the gauntlet of a schedule in the second half of the season.