Breaking Down Gators' QB Coach Ryan O'Hara's History as a Play-Caller
As the interim head coach, Billy Gonzalez recently announced the Florida Gators will turn to Ryan O’Hara as the offensive play-caller for the rest of the season, hoping the quarterbacks coach can spark the 91st-ranked offense in college football.
As a play-caller, O’Hara has limited experience at the college football level. His resume includes just one stop as a true play caller, taking on the offensive coordinator position with Alabama A&M for part of the 2016-17 season, though his coaching career as a whole has been a wild journey, including stops at Mt. San Antonio College and Santa Monica College before connecting with Billy Napier at Louisiana and following him to Florida.
“It’s funny because my career started when I finished playing Arena ball and came back and I started as a volunteer at my high school. I was the quarterback coach in 2009. Just went out there to a 7-on-7, and it was kind of ‘Hey they’re playing quarters, let’s run a double post’, it was ‘Ah OK I kind of like this coaching thing’, and so it’s been a long journey,” O’Hara recalled this offseason. “I wanted to be the quarterback coach in the SEC, and I said that to my wife when I was a head high school coach who had 19 players on the team, I said ‘We’re gonna go coach in the SEC’.”
Despite O’Hara now seemingly reaching further than his once lofty goals, the former college quarterback’s journey did not come without tribulation, including a stint where he was left driving for Uber while looking for work.
“If I were to talk to myself at that time when we were fired, driving Uber and Lyft, I would just say ‘Keep going, because this was the goal and the mission,'” O’Hara said. “You just talk about it, you manifest it, you believe in the goal and you just keep moving forward, and that’s all you can do. It may happen, it may not happen, but it happened for me.”
Now stepping into a highly important and criticized role at Florida, one that many attribute to Napier’s failure at the program, O’Hara will have a chance to transform a Gators offense in dire need. Florida currently sits at 123rd in the country in points per game, averaging just 1.7 touchdowns per outing and have yet to score over 30 points in a game against FBS opponents while finishing with under 20 four times in seven matchups.
Though game-planning and Florida’s plan of attack will still be a group effort, headlined by offensive coordinator Russ Callaway and aided by offensive coaches such as Jabbar Juluke and Rob Sale, a look into O’Hara’s last stop as a play-caller may provide an insight on what to reasonably expect from the coaches approach to game-day production.
During the 2016 season at Alabama A&M, in which O’Hara would spend time as the offensive play-caller, the Bulldogs would finish averaging 23.82 points per game, scoring almost three touchdowns per game and averaging 366 yards of total offense.
In conference matchups, their points per game would jump to 27, taking away matchups against FBS opponents Auburn and Middle Tennessee where there were clear talent disadvantages and they would score a combined zero points.
The Bulldogs starting quarterback, De’angelo Balla, finished the season throwing for just under 2,000 yards, passing for 10 touchdowns yet throwing nine interceptions on 347 attempts. Four different receivers would see over 20 catches on the year, while Tevin McKenzie would lead the way with a dominating 50 catches for 539 yards, leading with 29 percent of the team's entire receptions.
The rushing attack was a priority under O’Hara, with Alabama A&M rushing the ball 449 total times, averaging 4.4 yards per carry on the season. O’Hara showed a tendency to use a bell-cow running back, with his starting back seeing 159 carries for 851 yards and nine touchdowns.
Ponds also ended the year with 663 total rushing yards and seven touchdowns, while leading receiver McKenzie would receive 23 carries for 123 yards in O’Hara’s scheme.
Though the Gators have seemingly struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone this year, Alabama A&M also had a tough time under O’Hara, scoring a touchdown on just 19 of 35 trips. The Bulldogs' 54 percent touchdown rate in the red zone was far behind the Gators' so far this year, which sits at 65 percent.
While O’Hara’s offense at the FCS level may not jump off the page, the play-caller will have access to a game plan built through collaboration along with more talent than ever before. As well, he will have a strong understanding of what plays Gators' gunslinger DJ Lagway will be comfortable with, a large reason as to why Gonzalez made the decision.
“The addition of the green dot on the football helmet has significantly changed how we coach and how we communicate… I think it’s going to be an opportunity just to hit home over and over the teaching methods that go on in the meeting and let him be familiar with that voice,” Gonzalez said on the decision. “The most important piece to that is there is a rhythm piece between (O’Hara) and DJ. I think it’s really important that the quarterback is an extension of his teacher.”
O'Hara did have one unofficial stint as Florida's play-caller, reportedly coaching the Orange Team in the 2025 spring game. As the play-caller, Orange quarterback Harrison Bailey threw for a spring-game record 363 yards, while receiver Dallas Wilson caught 10 passes for 195 yards.
Now moving to the box and getting on the mic for his quarterback, O’Hara’s Gator debut as a play-caller will not start easy, as his first day will be against rival Georgia in Jacksonville out of the bye week. The Bulldogs rank 28th in total defense currently, proving to be a serious test for the new look Florida offense looking to find any sort of momentum in the back half of the season.