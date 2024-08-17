Florida Gators Building a Roster on Legacies
Some would say landing legacy recruits should be a given as a college football coach builds a roster, but it isn’t always a guarantee. That being said, Billy Napier and the Florida Gators have found success in that area, which seems to be a priority under the current regime.
As it stands, Florida has six current players on its roster and another three commits in its 2025 class that had either a father, grandfather, uncle or cousin that previously played for the Gators.
Three of those current players either began or are beginning their careers as walk-ons. Two were high-profile recruits in the north-central Florida area. One arrived in Gainesville as a transfer.
All play a major role in returning the culture back into one reminiscent of the Gators’ championship-eras.
“Those are kids that we have on our team that have a true feel for the history and the tradition of this place,” Napier said. “They really understand that we are a part of families.”
On its current roster, returning players who are legacies include wide receiver Kahleil Jackson, linebacker R.J. Moten and running back Treyaun Webb. Moten is the son of former Gators’ linebacker Ron Moten, and Webb is the cousin of former Gators’ corner Dee Webb.
That being said, Jackson headlines the group as the most-extensive legacy. His grandfather, Willie Sr., was a receiver for Florida in the early 70s and was the first Black player to appear in a game for the Gators.
Jackson’s father, Willie Jr., was a staple of the pre-national championship Spurrier-era and is third all-time in receptions (162), ninth all-time in receiving yards (2,172) and sixth all-time in receiving touchdowns (24) in the Gators’ record books.
Finally, Jackson’s uncle, Terry, was a running back during the Gators’ 1996 national championship season.
“It means a lot to us to be able to continue on the legacy that our family started and that we are continuing,” Jackson said during spring camp. “So I think it means a lot to us and we bleed that orange and blue.”
Not to mention, all Jacksons, including Kahleil, have worn the No. 22 jersey while playing with the Gators.
“I mean Kahleil Jackson. Think about how he grew up and all of those things that he observed,” Napier said. “The stories that he’s been told and for him to wear 22 and to have Jackson on the back of (his jersey). We need more of that.”
Florida welcomed one legacy as part of its 2024 recruiting class in linebacker Myles Graham, the son of former running back Earnest Graham. Graham was Florida’s first commit of that class and never seemingly swayed from his decision throughout the process.
Being a legacy influenced that decision.
“I’ve been a Florida Gator my whole life. I’ve grown up in University of Florida gear, been representing the Orange and Blue since I came out of the womb” Graham told Gators Illustrated after his December signing day ceremony. “That definitely influenced my decision, but that wasn’t the only factor in it.”
Napier has also turned to legacies to help build his extensive walk-on group. Namely, EDGE Titus Bullard, son of former defensive end Thaddeus Bullard, and quarterback Lawrence Wright IV, son of former safety Lawrence Wright, makeup that group.
Bullard is also the nephew of Earnest Graham and cousin of Myles Graham.
Meanwhile, Wright IV not only had the benefit of being a legacy himself, but he also played for a former Gator in his final year of high school at P.K. Yonge, where he was coached by Jackson Jr.
Playing for legacies as well as the history and familiarity with the program led Wright IV to join the Gators as a walk-on.
“Florida’s been my dream school. Been around there since I was a little kid,” Wright IV said in an interview with Gators Illustrated in September. “It’d be a dream come true and a great dynasty that I’d be a part of.”
However, Florida is seeing its most extensive addition of legacies in it’s 2025 recruiting class with three legacy commits.
Headlining the group is five-star receiver Vernell Brown III, the son of former UF corner Vernell Brown II, grandson of Vernell Brown and nephew of Vincent Brown.
Next to commit was four-star athlete Demetres Samuel Jr., who is the cousin of former UF safety Marcus Maye. Originally a member of the 2026 class, Samuel Jr. reclassified shortly after pledging to the Gators.
Finally, Florida recently earned a pledge from four-star corner Ben Hanks Jr., the son of former UF linebacker Ben Hanks.
Overall, landing legacies isn’t always a guarantee, even if it may be easier to recruit a legacy in some cases. Nonetheless, it seems to be of the utmost importance to bring them to Gainesville as Napier builds his program.
“We might just be hitting it just right with some coming down the pipe here. Just in general, it’s always an added value to a player that has knowledge and passion for the place and has a true understanding,” Napier said. “Some of this generation, they don’t remember. They have no affiliation with that. So, I think guys like Kahleil (Jackson), it means a little bit more to a guy like that.”