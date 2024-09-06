Florida Gators vs. Samford Bulldogs How to Watch, Gameday Info
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After the season-opening blowout loss to No. 19 Miami, the Florida Gators will next look for redemption and any momentum in a matchup against FCS opponent Samford at home.
Last week’s 41-17 loss to Miami to open the season lessened much of the outside confidence in the program. This week, it’s about taking steps to restore confidence in the program’s direction.
“We got an opportunity this Saturday to play our best football this season,” said UF head coach Billy Napier on Wednesday. “It's obvious we're very frustrated with how we performed last week. There's only one way to fix that and it's to perform better this week. So credit to the players.
“I do think in life, sometimes we get consumed with ourselves. I've heard it said that success is when I add value to myself, and significance is when I add value to others. And I think it's important for our young people, as they go along and they pursue success and they have success as people, as students, as football players, that while they're doing that they create significance by how they do that and how they impact other people.”
Headlining the game will be freshman quarterback DJ Lagway, who will be making his first career start in place of veteran Graham Mertz, who is out with a concussion. Lagway, who played the entire fourth quarter of last week’s loss, begins what many anticipate to be a tremendous college career.
"He's got a good look in his eye,” Napier said of Lagway on Wednesday. “I think just today, we were breaking GameChanger walk and we were transitioning to flex and we're running to our spots and I see him be specific and really dial up with three or four people just talking about, 'Hey, let's go have a great day here.' Guys that are his age and guys that are older than him, I think he's got good relationships on the team. This guy's been through some battles and I think this is going to be good for him."
Although the Gators are expected to win, they’ll need to do so comfortably without any hitches as they begin to try to piece back together any outside confidence in the program.
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against Samford, including broadcast information and betting odds as well as other gameday information for those who will be attending the game.
Florida Gators (0-1) vs. Samford (0-1): What You Need to Know
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
When: Saturday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.
Other Gameday Info:
- Gator Walk: 4:40 p.m., Gator Walk Village, North side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium adjacent to University Avenue.
- Pregame Mr. Two-Bits: Dwynette Smith (2024 Alachua County Teacher of the Year)
- Game Theme: 352 Community Day
Watch: SEC Network+/ESPN+
- Play-by-play: Clay Matvick
- Analyst: Steve Addazio
Weather: 80 degrees Fahrenheit, rainy with a 20 percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelly
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: There are no odds for this week’s matchup due to Florida and Samford being in different NCAA subdivisions. The Gators do have a 98.7% chance to win, per ESPN Gamecast.
Series History: Florida leads, 3-0. The Gators defeated the Bulldogs, 70-52, in the series’ last matchup on Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. It was the highest-scoring game ever in The Swamp, and then-head coach Dan Mullen’s last win in his tenure.
What’s At Stake: Florida saw its 33-game home opener win streak snapped in a blowout loss to Miami, which Napier described as “embarrassing.” This is Florida’s only favorable game left on the rest of the schedule, according to ESPN analytics, and the first step in reestablishing any semblance of confidence in this current regime.
