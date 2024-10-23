Dan Mullen Reunites with Former Florida Gators in Pittsburgh
Former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen had the chance to reunite with some of his former Gators. He posted on social media a photo of himself with Gators alumni who are currently members of the Pittsburgh Steelers: running back Lamical Perine, wide receiver Van Jefferson, cornerback C.J. Henderson and linebacker Jeremiah Moon.
For those who were at the University of Florida from 2018 to 2021, it’s a nice nostalgic moment.
Mullen was the head coach at UF for four seasons. The Gators went 34-15 during his four seasons, reaching three New Year’s Six Bowls, winning two of them. In his first two seasons, the Gators finished top 10 in the AP. However, in his final season, the Gators sputtered out to finish 6-7. Mullen was fired ahead of the Florida State game in 2021.
Mullen's history at UF goes beyond his head coaching tenure. He was the offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer, winning two national championships.
Three of these former Gators - Perine, Jefferson and Henderson - went to the NFL Draft together in 2020. Moon went undrafted in 2022.
Henderson made a First Team All-SEC selection in 2019 and a Second Team All-SEC selection in 2017 and 2018. In 22 games during the Mullen era, he had 18 passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He was selected ninth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jefferson racked up 1,160 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 26 games during the Mullen era. He was selected in the second round by the Los Angeles Rams and won a Super Bowl LVI.
Perine was a key running back for the Gators during the first two seasons of the Mullen era. In 26 under Mullen, Perine rushed for 1,502 yards and 13 touchdowns from the ground. He was also a solid receiving option with 432 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions. Perine was selected by the New York Jets in the fourth round. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion.
Moon had the longest tenure with Mullen among those in the mini-reunion. He played 36 games, recovering two fumbles.