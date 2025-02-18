DJ Lagway Announces Launch of Foundation
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Although early in his collegiate career, Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway is already giving back to the community and abroad. On Monday, the rising sophomore announced the launch of the DJ Lagway Foundation, which will be partnered with UF Health.
The foundation will launch on March 10 with a kickoff dinner at Spurrier's Gridiron Grille with proceeds from the event "will support UF Health initiatives aimed at assisting underserved youth through community programs such as wellness drives, health screening initiatives, physical education outreach, and more," Lagway wrote in his announcement.
Tickets for the event, which will be from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., can be purchased through Lagway's website here.
Expectations were high for Lagway as he arrived to Gainesville as a five-star quarterback, and his performance in 2024 while battling injuries showed the Willis (Tx.) native could be college football's next great quarterback.
In 12 total appearances with seven starts, Lagway threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions. As a starter, Lagway was 6-1 with the lone loss coming in the Georgia game, a game he didn't finish due to injury.
After returning despite not being fully recovered from a hamstring injury, Lagway led Florida to four-straight wins to end the season with back-to-back wins over ranked opponents in LSU and Ole Miss, a win over rival Florida State on the road and a win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl, after which he was named MVP.
The four-game win streak was the longest by Florida since 2020, its win over Florida State was its first since 2021 and its bowl win was the program's first since the 2019 season.
The Gators are currently in offseason prep with spring camp set to start next month. The 2025 spring game will be held Saturday, April 12 at 1 p.m. Florida's 2025 season kicks off on Aug. 30 at home against Long Island.