DJ Lagway Announces NIL Donation to UF Women's Sports
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway impressed many with his on-field play last season as a true freshman, but his off-field actions, humility and overall demeanor continue to impress even more. That much was evident on Saturday.
For International Women's Day, Lagway announced he is donating NIL money to the various women's sports at the University of Florida through a partnership with Florida Victorious, the university's official NIL partner. Although the official donation amount was not disclosed, On3's Pete Nakos reports the donation is in six figures.
The donation will be divided between the volleyball, gymnastics, women's basketball and softball programs.
“Hard work is the lifeblood of everything we do,” Lagway said in his announcement. “Every home run, every spike. So many hours of unseen hard work. But I see it. I see the 25 SEC championships. I see it in the perfect 10. I can hear the hours of dedication in every pitch. I see the precision in every 3-pointer. I am truly inspired by these women, their passion pushes me to go harder every single day.”
Lagway's donation is the latest public NIL move involving the former five-star quarterback. The Willis (Tx.) native in October partnered with Leaf Trading Cards to create exclusive cards with proceeds going towards Hurricane Milton relief.
Even before taking a collegiate snap, Lagway was a focal point in the NIL world after being featured in a national Gatorade commercial alongside No. 1 WNBA Draft Pick Caitlin Clark, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Olympic gold medalist and U.S. track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson and NBA legend Michael Jordan.
Lagway Limited in Spring
Lagway's NIL donation comes as the football program is in the early stages of its spring camp with two full practices under its belt. Lagway, however, has been an inactive participant due to a shoulder issue and the lingering hamstring issue from last season, head coach Billy Napier announced Thursday.
"I think our intentions here are to be very smart. I do think he'll be limited to throwing activities, but he'll participate in all practices otherwise," Napier said. "And we've done a lot of homework here relative to the things that he went through as a player. I mean, he was an absolute warrior and a great competitor that showed toughness. And we've consulted with quite a few experts here from a UF Health and from a national perspective, as we do with a lot of our players in terms of second opinions. So I think in general, he'll be able to do quite a bit, but there will be some limitations."
In the two open portions of Florida's camp, Gators Illustrated observed Lagway working behind the quarterbacks doing simulated throwing motions and drop-backs without a football while also working on handoffs with the running backs.
Napier did not give a timetable for Lagway's return to full participation, but it's important to note that Lagway did not have surgery this offseason, according to Napier.