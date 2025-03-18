DJ Lagway Foundation to Donate $50k to UF Health
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Score one more for the boy wonder.
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway has already established himself as an impact player on the field. We’re all well-versed on his arm talent, mobility, technique, mental toughness, and high ceiling.
But what about his work off the field?
Nowadays, college athletes have the potential to get paid more than some of their lowest-paid professional counterparts in the NFL. With this influx of cash into the pockets of young adults, many are left wondering what pits of materialism those money stacks might fall into.
Through his actions, Lagway has made it a point to inject some of that estimated $3.8 million he receives through NIL into the community.
Earlier this month, on International Women's Day, Lagway donated a reported six figures to Gator women's athletics. The donation was divided between the volleyball, gymnastics, women's basketball and softball programs.
The former five-star prospect from Willis (Tx.) also helped out with Hurricane Milton relief by creating exclusive cards in partnership with Leaf Trading Cards, with all proceeds going towards the hurricane’s relief fund.
In his latest act of generosity, the DJ Lagway Foundation reportedly raised $50,000 towards UF Health’s community programs for local youth at a kickoff dinner held at Spurrier's Gridiron Grille in Gainesville earlier this month.
The dinner included a silent and live auction. The items auctioned off included a 10-minute mural of Lagway painted by Alex Ruiz, which sold for $9,000 and another piece which sold for $7,000.
The event was organized in partnership with Lagway’s talent management and marketing agency, NETWORK.
“Growing up, my family has always prioritized giving back to the community, and we’ve seen the impact it can make,” Lagway said. “Through NIL, I have the chance to be part of that change and use this opportunity for good. And I’m so thankful for everyone who joined us at the foundation kickoff dinner. Seeing this event come to life and knowing how the funds we raised will benefit the local community is just the start of what we can accomplish together.”
Lagway burst onto the scene as the full-time starter for the Gators following a season-ending injury to Graham Mertz during the Gators' overtime loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Lagway took over the helm and immediately made an impact, finishing his 2024 freshman campaign throwing for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.
It’s good to see the 19-year-old is as much of a star off the field as he is on it.