ESPN Reveals What They Learned from Gators Upset of Ole Miss
Setting up a basketball hoop with the opposing team's logo is a questionable motivational tactic, to say the least.
But Florida has been far from dominant this year, so many expected Saturday’s game to be a slam-dunk victory for Ole Miss.
After being upset by the Gators on Saturday, ESPN’s David Hale says that the Rebels are the team who ended up getting dunked on.
“That might be the most embarrassing moment involving a basketball hoop since all of the 76ers games this year,” said Hale. “Florida players proceeded to dunk -- figuratively and literally - on the Rebels.”
While the hoop was originally meant to be used by Ole Miss players, Florida players got ahold of it, celebrating the win with their own makeshift dunk contest.
In hindsight, Florida's upset win over Ole Miss seems a lot more sensible than it did in the week leading up to the game.
After all, Ole Miss’ only 2 losses prior to Saturday's defeat came against Kentucky and LSU, both teams that Florida has defeated.
Florida was led by true freshman sensation quarterback DJ Lagway, who continues to showcase his unique chemistry with senior wide receiver Elijah Badger. Lagway threw for two touchdowns, connecting with Badger on one.
After battling injuries throughout the season, Montrell Johnson had his best game of the season. The senior runningback rushed for 107 yards and one touchdown.
On the defensive end, sophomore defensive back Bryce Thornton enjoyed the best game of his collegiate career. Thornton hauled in two interceptions while leading the team with 14 tackles.
Let's not forget that this all happened against Lane Kiffin, the man that Florida fans hoped would replace Billy Napier. Whoops.
"That sound you're hearing? That's the sound of thousands of Florida fans deleting message boards and other social media posts imploring the school to fire Billy Napier and back up a Brink's truck to land Kiffin as the Gators' next head coach."
So if we've learned anything, it's a Napier-led team can dunk on top opponents, including the supposed heir apparent. Given that Florida beat Ole Miss and the teams that also beat Ole Miss - Kentucky and LSU. It goes to show this SEC season is out of its mind.