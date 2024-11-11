Evaluating the Likelihood of Gators DJ Lagway Playing Against LSU
After the Florida Gators were smacked around by the Texas Longhorns, the big question is when is quarterback DJ Lagway going to be back.
During the Georgia game, it was easy to commend Aidan Warner for going out there and playing his heart out. However, he’s not a long-term option and the Gators might not see Clay Millen - a transfer from Colorado State - as an option either.
Napier said after the loss that Lagway was progressing leading up to the loss. Not playing him was a better-safe-than-sorry move.
“I think that he got better each day. A little bit better with each opportunity. I do think that he probably felt as good as he’s felt since the injury today pregame. That’s kind of what he voiced to me. But not quite ready. I think there was risk with putting him out there with a soft-tissue injury.”
There was nothing unreasonable about the decision-making. Lagway has a bright future ahead of him, and they don’t need to cause any more aggravations just so Florida could potentially give Texas a headache.
“That kid loves competing, he loves the University of Florida,” wide receiver Chimere Dike said. “He wanted to be out there, but it just was the best thing for us that he wasn’t.”
However, Napier did allude to some potential updates to come during the week.
“All of the metrics said he’s not quite ready to do it but we’re hopeful. He’s made some progress and we’ll get a good feel for it early next week.”
Lagway was a game-time decision for the Texas game. It wouldn’t be crazy if it was the same way for the LSU game this Saturday. But we’ll get a better idea as the week goes on.
It’s hard to judge because it’s the type of injury where he’s healed enough to just go about his day like any of us. He was up and walking on the sidelines and working out at practice during the week. But going out and playing quarterback requires a little more care.
The best way to describe the situation is Lagway has a solid chance to play - but don’t bank on it.
One thing we can say. It's great that we get to have this debate at all. When he was carted off the field in Jacksonville, it looked like he would be done for the year. So, it's fortunate in general that there is a chance to see him play again this season.