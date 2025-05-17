Family a Factor in Dallas Wilson's Decision to Join Gators
For the first time since his whirlwind recruitment that saw him sign with Oregon before eventually making his way to the Florida Gators, former five-star receiver Dallas Wilson has spoken publicly on his decision.
Simply put, family came first for the Tampa (Fla.) Bay Tech prospect when mulling over a decision to move across the country to Oregon or stay close at Florida.
"I was living with my grandma 'cause my mom had already passed," he said in an interview shared by TikTok user swimbaitsail. "So, I was living with my grandma, and then her health condition, it had dropped tremendously. She was in and out of the hospital. Her health was bad, and they said she would have to be on life support. That's when prayer came in."
Conversations with his siblings, prayer and what Wilson called a disagreement with Oregon led him to taking another look at Florida. He was first predicted to flip to the Gators in December before signing with the Ducks.
After signing came the second thoughts, and he eventually asked out of his financial affadavit with Oregon and signed with the Gators. Once again, family was the factor, except this time it came from Florida's side.
"Being around them and seeing what they offered me and seeing how they just treated me as family before they even knew who I was, it was great," Wilson said. "I can say it was a long journey, but it was definitely worth it."
Heading into 2025 and riding a four-game winning streak to end 2024, expectations are high for the Florida football program, and although he'll be a freshman, Wilson is expected to have a large role in the Gator offense.
Spring camp proved as much, and he seemingly rose to the challenge as coaches and players alike raved about his size, speed, intelligence and overall abilities in multiple media availabilities. Fans got to see that first-hand in the spring game.
The freshman caught 10 passes, a UF spring game record, for 195 yards, which tied a UF spring game record, and two touchdowns.
“He's a big, physical player. I've been impressed with his football intelligence, how he's been able to retain information,” Napier said after the spring game. “Obviously you don't produce like that today unless you've been really working hard.”