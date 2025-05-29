All Gators

First Look at Florida Gators, DJ Lagway in College Football 26

EA Sports College Football 26 releases on July 10.

Cam Parker

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) looks to hand off the ball during spring football practice at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, March 6, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Already on the cover of EA Sports' College Football 26 Deluxe Edition, Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway was part of the game's first official trailer, which was released Thursday.

Lagway, who enters his first season as the full-time starter, was seen celebrating with offensive linemen Jason Zandamela-Popa, Damieon George Jr., Jake Slaughter, Fletcher Westphal and Austin Barber alongside running back Treyaun Webb in the game's trailer.

Also included in the trailer was a drone show outlining the Gators' logo inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Entering his freshman season, Lagway received an 80 overall rating in College Football 25, the game's first installment since in 11 years. Lagway's rating made him the highest-rated true freshman quarterback in the country in the game.

In an interview with YouTube content creator Bordeaux, Lagway revealed which rating he hopes to receive in this year's game.

"I just want to get to 90 and let the rest take care of itself," he said.

If he improves on a strong debut season from a year ago, there's no question that Lagway will see his rating rise quickly. The former five-star threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns while going 6-1 as the team's starter with the only loss being a game he didn't finish due to injury.

While limited in spring camp due to a shoulder issue, Florida believes Lagway managed to make a big leap in the mental side of his game while continuing to emerge as a team leader.

"He's doing a good job there, and he’s just becoming more vocal in general," quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara said during spring camp. "He’s definitely stepping into that leadership role, and that’s who he is. People follow him in general because he brings a spark to the team, he’s a playmaker, he does not fear the moment, and he’s aggressive in that way. So they follow him regardless. Now it’s about using that voice and that platform to try and get more out of the people around you. So he’s stepping into that role 100 percent and I think he’s doing a great job.”

