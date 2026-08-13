Florida Booster Gary Condron Pledges Donation for Every Gators' Win in 2026

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Victorious, the Florida Gators' official NIL partner, announced on Thursday a new club led by mega booster Gary Condron, aiming to increase donations for Jon Sumrall's first season.

Named The Condron Club, Condon has pledged a donation for every game Florida wins in 2026 during Sumrall's first season. Members of the club donate alongside Condron for each win, beginning as low as $25 per win, but only if the team wins at least seven games.

Additionally, members of the Condron Club will "gain access to perks, including the chance to claim a weekly drop for signed memorabilia and special event invitations," the announcement read.

“I’m not looking for people to match me. I’m looking for people to join me,” Condron said, via Florida Victorious' press release. “There are a lot of Gators on the sidelines who care about this program. Every one of them can be in this, at any level.”

Introducing The Condron Club



Team up with Gary Condron to back every Gator win this season! Join the Condron Club by pledging your own amount, and let's make every win count.



Join today at https://t.co/MwSpPRFHJH pic.twitter.com/nEghbZvxQd — Florida Victorious (@Fl_Victorious) August 13, 2026

Condron has been a major force in Florida's fundraising efforts both before and during the NIL era. Condron is the namesake for Florida's indoor football practice facility, which opened in 2015, and Florida's baseball stadium, which opened in 2021 and was renamed in Condron's honor in 2022. Condron has also played a large role in other fundraising efforts, donating approximately $30 million as of April 2022, according to the University Athletic Association, while becoming the largest single financial donor to Gators Boosters Inc., the UAA's fundraising arm.

Condron also pledged a $1 million donation to the men's basketball program after its 2025 national championship.

Prior to his time as a booster, Condron walked-on to UF's baseball program in the 1970s and graduated from UF in 1976.

Meanwhile, Florida enters its first season of the Sumrall era, hoping to turn the woes of the last five seasons into consistent success. Sumrall last December pointed to fans and boosters as key reasons for future success in his introductory press conference.

"Here's the deal. I need everybody pulling the rope the same direction because if anybody is pulling the same direction, it doesn't make the job easier, it makes it harder," Sumrall said. "If we're all Gators and we all want to win, let's do this together. You want to go fast, go alone, you want to go far, go together. Let's go together."

Florida opens the season on Sept. 5 at home against Florida Atlantic.

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