Florida DB Ja'Keem Jackson to Enter Transfer Portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators sophomore corner Ja'Keem Jackson on Tuesday revealed his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens on Dec. 9, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. He leaves Florida with three years of eligibility.
Jackson, a sophomore from Kissimmee (Fla.) only played in two games this season before missing the rest due to an injury, thus earning a redshirt for this season. He finished the season with four total tackles and one pass breakup.
Jackson arrived at Florida with high expectations as a four-star recruit and the nation's No. 3 corner. As a freshman, he recorded seven tackles (five solo) with three pass breakups as a backup behind Jason Marshall Jr., Devin Moore and Jalen Kimber.
However, he was expected to take on a larger role in 2024 after Kimber's transfer, and did so making his first-career start against Miami. He would make his second start next week, but an injury forced Jackson to miss the rest of the season.
"I think Ja'Keem was in good position a lot. I think there were some great throws and great catches," head coach Billy Napier said after the loss to the Hurricanes. "... Devin has been down for a little bit with -- missed a pretty good chunk of time with the sickness that he had.Ja'Keemis a good player. He's a freshman. He's got a bright future ahead of him. I think corner play was fine today."
He was one of a plethora of Gator defensive backs who suffered serious injuries as safety Asa Turner, Marshall Jr., Moore all missed extensive time this season due to various ailments.
Jackson is the seventh total player and fifth scholarship player to announce plans to enter the portal after receiver Andy Jean, offensive lineman Mike Williams, walk-on safety Ahman Covington and edge rushers Justus Boone, Quincy Ivory and walk-on Bryce Capers.
With Jackson's departure, Florida is left with four scholarship boundary corners who could return next season in Moore, Dijon Johnson, Teddy Foster and Jameer Grimsley. This also doesn't include 2025 commit Ben Hanks Jr. and walk-on Cormani McClain, who earned a start against Texas this season after the previously-mentioned injuries.