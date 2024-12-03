Florida DB Ja'Keem Jackson to Enter Transfer Portal

BREAKING: Florida CB Ja’Keem Jackson plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’1 196 DB started each of Florida’s 1st 2 games before suffering an injury



Was ranked as the No. 3 CB in the ‘23 Class (per On3)https://t.co/tnnWsGX6vc pic.twitter.com/HkVT5T9j34