Chargers' Mike Williams, 30, Set to Retire From the NFL

In a surprise, the Los Angeles wide receiver is reportedly walking away.

Patrick Andres

Mike Williams, now reportedly retired, carries the ball during a May workout.
Mike Williams, now reportedly retired, carries the ball during a May workout. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
After eight years in the NFL, wide receiver Mike Williams is reportedly calling it a career at the age of 30.

Williams's representation informed the Los Angeles Chargers Wednesday that he intended to retire, according to a Thursday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Clemson product signed a one-year contract worth $6 million with the Chargers on March 12.

Los Angeles drafted Williams seventh in 2017 after he won a national championship with the Tigers; he was the Chargers' first draft pick after their relocation from San Diego. He gradually grew into a reliable receiver, posting 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2021 and leading the league in yards per reception in the former year.

Injuries, however, took a repeated toll on Williams. In 2022, he played just 13 games as he dealt with a back fracture; a torn ACL cut that number to three in 2023. Los Angeles cut Williams in March 2024, and he split that season between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chargers, now down a dependable target when healthy, are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo.

Patrick Andres
