Florida Gators Announce Captains for Texas A&M Game
The Florida Gators have revealed its three captains for Saturday's game against No. 5 Texas A&M.
Sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway, junior safety Bryce Thornton and senior guard Damieon George Jr. will be Florida's three captains for the Gators' sixth game of the season.
This is the sixth different captains group for the Gators this season. Last week, defensive backs Jordan Castell and Sharif Denson joined tight end Hayden Hansen as the captains against Texas.
Head coach Billy Napier previously explained Florida's preference for rotating captains.
"I think we have lots of guys that are capable," he said. "You know, we allow the players to vote at the end of the year. That's our thought process is to observe the group within competition, within the adversity of the season, the ups and downs, and then over time, their body of work as a leader. We got, probably had more votes last year, you know, it was spread out. So I think that's a good thing."
Lagway headlines the group after a bounce-back game in last week's upset over Texas. His 298 passing yards were a career-high against Power 4 opponents, and his two touchdowns marked his first multi-touchdown game since the season-opener against Long Island.
Not to mention, Saturday's game is personal for Lagway as he plays in his first game in his home state of Texas since joining the Gators. Nonetheless, Florida is hoping the former five-star continous to keep his focus on the task at-hand.
"It's all going to be about how he prepares and how he executes presented with the opportunity," Napier said this week. "Maybe it'll give him a little edge this week. I think certainly for me it would; anytime we play some of these teams where I’m from, it's definitely part of the puzzle.”
Thornton is coming off a five-tackle game against the Longhorns, which tied his season-high. With a dynamic receiver duo in Texas A&M's KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, Florida's veteran defensive back group of Thornton, Jordan Castell, Devin Moore, Sharif Denson and Cormani McClain will be key on Saturday.
Napier also mentioned that Thornton and Castell, specifically, will be needed to fill run lanes to stop the Aggies' dynamic rushing attack, which includes dual-threat quarterback Marcel Reed.
"I do think the secondary's ability to tackle is going to be important in the game," he said. "Especially in 12 personnel. I think the ball is going to roll off the table and the DBs are going to have to be in the mix. You're spot on, it's going to be a critical part of the game."
George Jr. rounds out the captains for this week, representing an offensive line that had its best game of the season last week against Texas. The group gave up zero sacks, giving Lagway ample time to throw down the field, while also leading the way for running back Jadan Baugh to rush for a career-high 107 yards.
“I wouldn’t say relieving, but it felt dang good," senior center Jake Slaughter said of the performance. "We went out there on that first drive and I don’t know the numbers on it but it was a longer drive. We ran the ball. We threw the ball around a little bit and we got into the end zone. I’d say it was a huge confidence boost for us. Now we know that this is what it is and this is what it needs to be every time.”
While the win over Texas gave Florida a confidence boost, there's still work to be done to erase the poor start to the season. And, it won't get any easier, especially with a night game at Kyle Field against the fifth-ranked team in the country up next.
As they've done before, Florida is embracing the challenge.
"Incredible opportunity to play the fifth-ranked, undefeated team on the road at night at College Station, Kyle Field, pageantry in general, this is like answering prayers to some degree, you know, getting to play these type of games," Napier said. "So it's exciting, and I think you come to the University of Florida to be challenged to play against the best, and certainly we'll get that chance Saturday night."
Kickoff against the Aggies is at 7 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.