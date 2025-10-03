Florida Gators Announce Captains for Texas Game
The Florida Gators have revealed its three captains for Saturday's game against No. 9 Texas.
Junior defensive backs Jordan Castell and Sharif Denson will join redshirt junior Hayden Hansen as Florida's captains for the fifth game of the season.
This is the fifth different after running back Ja'Kobi Jackson, edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. and long snapper Rocco Underwood held the role against LIU and corner Devin Moore, offensive lineman Austin Barber and corner Dijon Johnson held the role against USF.
Against LSU, running back Jadan Baugh, edge rusher Tyreak Sapp and kicker Trey Smack were Florida's captains before sophomore linebacker Myles Graham, senior center Jake Slaughter and senior punter Tommy Doman were captains against Miami.
Head coach Billy Napier previously explained Florida's preference for rotating captains.
"I think we have lots of guys that are capable," he said. "You know, we allow the players to vote at the end of the year. That's our thought process is to observe the group within competition, within the adversity of the season, the ups and downs, and then over time, their body of work as a leader. We got, probably had more votes last year, you know, it was spread out. So I think that's a good thing."
Castell headlines the three as the most veteran player in his third year as the starting safety. He currently leads all UF defensive backs with 17 total tackles this season.
While the defense has been strong, turnovers have been rare with Florida only having two interceptions this season. Castell and the defensive backs have been emphasizing improving that side of the defense the last few weeks.
"That's something that we talked about every day," he said before the Miami game. "Just really, like, taking the ball away, you know, getting the ball back in (DJ) Lagway's hands and, like, I believe in Lagway. The whole team does, so we just want to keep giving him the ball back."
Denson, meanwhile, steps back into the role as the main nickel corner, a role he held at the tail-end of last season after a knee injury by Aaron Gates. With Gates recently undergoing shoulder surgery, Denson moves back into the main starting spot with freshman Lagonza Hayward stepping in as the immediate backup.
He currently has 11 tackles this season.
Meanwhile, Hansen has personal motivation for Saturday's game as a Texas native. Not to mention, there's extra motivation for the offense to get going after three-straight lackluster performances.
Hansen has been one of Florida's most consistent pass-catchers with 15 receptions for 121 yards this season but only has one touchdown, which came in the season-opener against Long Island. The Gators offense only has one touchdown in each of the last three games.
Kickoff inside the Swamp between Florida and No. 9 Texas is at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.