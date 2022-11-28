Gators CB Avery Helm to Enter Transfer Portal

Photo: Avery Helm; Credit: UAA Communications

Florida Gators third-year sophomore cornerback Avery Helm intends to enter the transfer portal on December 5 when the NCAA's newly-instituted transfer portal window opens, multiple sources confirmed to All Gators on Monday.

The Missouri City, Texas native will have at least two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Helm was thrust into a starting role ahead of his redshirt freshman campaign after projected starter Jaydon Hill suffered a knee injury that required surgery during the 2021 preseason. He maintained the job throughout the season in a rotational role with eventual 2022 first-round NFL Draft pick Kaiir Elam and then-true freshman Jason Marshall Jr.

However, once Hill was cleared to return in Week 5 of the 2022 season, Helm saw his role permanently decrease. He never surpassed 27 snaps in a game after moving into a depth role and did not play defensively in Florida's final two games of the season.

Helm finishes his three-year Florida career with 31 total tackles and four defended passes across 22 appearances and 13 starts. Pro Football Focus credits Helm for allowing just 46 percent of his 63 targets in coverage to be caught.

He's the eighth Florida player to enter or share their intentions to enter the transfer portal since the 2022 season began, following linebacker Diwun Black, tight end Griffin McDowell, tight end Nick Elksnis, wide receiver Trent Whittemore, offensive lineman Josh Braun, defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson, long snapper Marco Ortiz.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.