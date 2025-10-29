Gators Blue Chip Commit Set for Visit to Ohio State
With the Billy Napier era of Florida Gators football in the rearview mirror, attention turns to which recruits stay committed for the next. According to Rivals, four-star cornerback commit CJ Bronaugh has locked in an official visit at Ohio State on Nov. 15.
Bronaugh is a top-10 cornerback recruit in the country and a top-10 recruit from Florida, according to 247 Sports. He and defensive lineman Kendall Guervil are the only top-10 in-state recruits committed to Florida. The Buckeyes look to poach one of them.
He's been committed to the Gators since June 18, the day after he decommiteed from Nebraska. Florida is only the second school that he's been committed to so far.
Since he committed to Billy Napier, he's likely taking the chance to see what his other options are. If the doesn't want to play under the next coach, he'll be ready to change his commitment. That being said, players who are committed to programs take tours of other schools frequently. It's not a cause to sound any alarms yet.
It would be ideal for the Gators to hang on to their top recruit, though. It would help give the next regime a solid base to start off with, along with the solid pool of talent already on the roster. No recruit has decommitted since linebacker Jamir Perez, coincidentally, flipped to Ohio State. Keep in mind that Perez is from Ohio, while Bronaugh is from Florida.
After a sluggish start on the 2026 recruiting trail, the Gators have managed to get their recruiting class up to 14th in the country. Ten of these recruits are four-star recruits based on 247 Sports' rating system. All 10 of them are top-20 players at their position.
They're a good position for the future from a roster stand point. It just comes down to maintaining it. Along with the new head coach, the Gators finding a way to salvage this season would help as well.