Florida Gators Fall Camp Practice Report: Running Backs Stepping Up
The Florida Gators on Tuesday continued fall camp with its sixth practice. Media were allowed to attend for a short portion of that practice.
Gators Illustrated was in attendance and spent the time viewing the running backs and interior defensive line.
Here are the main takeaways.
Running Backs Looking for (Interim) RB1
After it was revealed that starting running back Montrell Johnson Jr. would miss time after a knee injury, Gators Illustrated spent the bulk of the open period focusing on the other running backs in the room.
Sophomore Treyaun Webb, who seems to be the unofficial starter in place of Johnson Jr., was at the forefront of the group, which mostly worked on short-yardage passes with the quarterbacks.
He was joined in a group by former JUCO transfer Ja’Kobi Jackson, who has surprised many as a contender for playing time in the room, and freshman Kahnen Daniels.
The second group was made up of freshman Jadan Baugh, Cam Carroll and walk-on Anthony Rubio.
In the defensive line group, Cam Jackson was extremely vocal during the open period while getting onto players for effort and completing reps strongly. Joey Slackman and Jamari Lyons were vocal, as well.
Injury Report
Tuesday saw the most extensive changes to the Gators’ injury list.
To no surprise, running back Johnson Jr. was not participating in any capacity at practice. Although dressed out in a non-contact jersey, Johnson Jr. was not in a helmet and wore running shoes. He was still with his position group off to the side.
The defensive back room, meanwhile, saw a number of Gators in non-contact jerseys. Safety Asa Turner was non-contact but participated with the rest of the secondary. However, corners Ja’Keem Jackson and Devin Moore were non-contact but off to the side doing rehab work.
On the offensive line, Fletcher Westphal was once again in a non-contact jersey and did not participate in drills despite being with his position group. He was joined by Caden Jones in that regard.
Gators Illustrated’s Clip of the Day
Slackman was praised multiple times during the first week of camp for his “football guy” mentality and leadership on the team. It’d only be right to feature him as the “Clip of the Day,” especially considering he’s expected to have a large role in the revamped defensive line group.
Upcoming Practice/Media Schedule
All times are tentative, and the practice viewing periods range anywhere from 10-to-15 minutes long.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
- 12:30 p.m.: Billy Napier Media Availability
Thursday, Aug. 8
- 10:40 a.m.: Viewing period
Friday, Aug. 9
- 3:00 p.m.: Viewing period
- 4:45 p.m.: Players Media Availability
Saturday, Aug. 10 (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)
- 2:30 p.m.: Viewing period