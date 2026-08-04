Florida Gators Football Adds Seven Players to 2026 Roster

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Tuesday released its updated 2026 roster ahead of fall camp, revealing seven total newcomers to the team since spring camp ended in April.

Below is a list of those players, their numbers, positions and class designation.

23 - Javier Jones (CB, RS-So.)

32 - Eric Parks (S, Fr.)

40 - Jayden Gross (DL, Fr.)

54 - Lincoln Anderson (LS, Fr.)

56 - Stive-Bentley Keumajou-Yondui (DL, Fr.)

80 - Jaylen Jordon (TE, Sr.)

81 - Mason Jordan (WR, Fr.)

Keumajou-Yondui headlines the group as the most recent addition. A three-star from Coral Gables (Fla.), the 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive lineman was originally committed to the Gators in the 2027 recruiting class. He was first reported to reclassify to the 2026 recruiting class last week.

Sumrall detailed adding Keumajou-Yondui, who is relatively new to football after originally hailing from England, to the roster on Tuesday,

"You're watching, his athletic ability shows. He's punted, and he's done a lot of different things on his high school tape. Got great athletic ability," Sumrall said. "The game is newer to him, so the development, he's still got a lot of development left out in front of him. But he's got the right size. He's really hard-working, passionate about the game. You could follow him on social media, he's always posting another weight room video or him doing something out on the field. And so I think the guy likes to work, I think he's wired the right way. So I look forward to seeing what he does."

What are the #Gators getting in new enrollee Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui?



Florida’s staff believes NFL potential, while he is still new to the game of football. He gets to be coached by Gerald Chatman a year early now.



Story: (https://t.co/fpzwyzdlJM) pic.twitter.com/uabO0ahY2O — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) July 31, 2026

Meanwhile, Jordon's appearance on the roster is no surprise after he was first reported to join the roster in May. A former basketball player from Jacksonville University, Jordon first came on Florida's radar after participating in the program's Pro Day last spring. At 6-foot-5 and 247 pounds, he will play tight end.

"Jaylen worked out at pro day, did some good things and felt like, why not take a shot on the guy to see what he can become? Who knows? We'll see what happens there," Sumrall said. "... This guy's playing basketball (at Jacksonville), and we had a couple NFL scouts request him work out at pro day, which is very unique. And so we're like, 'Yeah, sure.' And he worked on a pro day, had a little injury, so nobody would file with him in the NFL free agency process. We were able to figure out he had eligibility in football, and why not see if we could bring him in and see what he could make of the situation and opportunity."

Jones (6-1, 181 pounds) joins Florida after a stint at Independence Community College in Kansas, where he recorded 12 tackles and five pass breakups in 2025, and joined the roster in May, shortly after Jordon. Sumrall said he will compete to provide depth at corner.

"I just think we needed depth and wanted to see, could he come in and compete?" Sumrall said. "And, you know, the two places you never feel deep enough are the offensive line and the secondary. I don't care how many good ones you got, I would take another one. So just wanted to add another guy who could come in and compete and see what he can do."

Rounding out the group is Parks, Gross, Anderson and Jordan, who finalize Florida's freshmen class. Parks (6-0, 193 pounds) comes to Florida after being high school teammates with receiver Dallas Wilson at Tampa Bay Tech.

"When he came in, I remember telling him, 'Man, it’s not going to be easy because I remember when I first got here,'" Wilson said on Tuesday. "But the first day he was out there and did good. After that he’s been stepping up in the room and stepping up as a leader in his room. He’s been doing great. Watching him grow everyday, he got bigger. Seeing a guy you played with in high school with grow like it’s amazing to see him. I’m very excited about him."

The seven newest Gators will first take the practice field on Wednesday, when Florida officially opens fall camp.

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