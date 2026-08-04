Sumrall Releases First Injury Report of Gators' 2026 Fall Camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators open 2026 fall camp on Wednesday, and on Tuesday, head coach Jon Sumrall gave a brief injury report heading into camp.

Of note, Sumrall said redshirt junior corner Dijon Johnson is available and will participate in practice on Wednesday morning, albeit in a limited capacity. Johnson, who missed the last eight games of the 2025 season with a meniscus injury, underwent a procedure after spring camp in April. Sumrall said at SEC Media Day last month that Johnson could be limited at the start of fall camp.

"Dijon will be on a pitch count. In certain drills, will be up, and in certain drills, will be down. But he's available," Sumrall said on Tuesday. "He's practicing tomorrow. He ran 22.5 (miles per hour) I think last week. So he's rolling.”

Florida Gators defensive back Dijon Johnson (27) missed eight games last season with a knee injury. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Other players Sumrall mentioned are tight end Jaylen Jordon, freshman safety Kaiden Hall and offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal.

Jordon, a former Jacksonville University basketball player who joined the team this offseason after participating in UF's Pro Day, will be out for a couple of days with a minor ailment, Sumrall said. Sumrall detailed adding Jordon, who is listed as a senior, to the roster.

"Did some good things and felt like, why not take a shot on the guy to see what he can become? Who knows? We'll see what happens there. But I'm excited about him being here because he does have -- our policy on guys working out at pro day for us is if you're at another school, we will not allow it unless the NFL requests it, and their school doesn't have a pro day. So like, Jacksonville University no longer has football. This guy's playing basketball there, and we had a couple NFL scouts request him work out at pro day, which is very unique.

"And so we're like, 'Yeah, sure.' And he worked on a pro day, had a little injury, so nobody would file with him in the NFL free agency process. We were able to figure out he had eligibility in football, and why not see if we could bring him in and see what he could make of the situation and opportunity."

Jaylen Jordon, a former basketball player from Jacksonville, joined Florida's football program this offseason. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Hall, a four-star signee from the 2026 recruiting class, has an insignificant soft-tissue issue. His level of participation for Wednesday's practice is uncertain, Sumrall said. Westphal, a redshirt sophomore, will be full-go after dealing with wrist and hip issues over his first two seasons with the program.

Florida opens fall camp on Wednesday morning, with the media invited to cover a portion of practice from 7:55 a.m. until 8:22 a.m. The Gators are also set to practice on Friday morning.

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