Florida Gators in the NFL: Week 4 Roundup
Week four of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, and plenty of former Florida Gators football players in the league made plays and headlines over the weekend.
Here's a look at a few of those players and their individual performances in week four.
Ventrell Miller Breaks Out
Former UF linebacker Ventrell Miller has yet to truly find his footing in the league after a mirage of injuries, but he became one of the Jacksonville Jaguars' lone bright spots in a 24-20 loss to Houston. The second-year defender led all players with 11 total tackles, eight of which were solo stops and a tackle-for-loss in his first start.
"I'd say it went pretty good," Miller said. "Made some plays. Just gotta keep grinding when it gets closer towards the end."
Gervon Dexter Sr. Continues to Dominate
There's not many young defensive linemen in the league who've had as fast as a start to the season as second-year Chicago Bears' defender Gervon Dexter Sr.
On Sunday, he may have only recorded two total tackles, but consistency has been the key. In the Bears' 24-18 win over the Rams, Dexter Sr. recorded his third sack in four games, which already surpasses his total from last season.
Other Highlights and News
On Sunday, Indianapolis Colts' quarterback Anthony Richardson had a fast start against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his fast start quickly ended after back-to-back injuries in the first quarter. Richardson did not return to the game citing a "mutual decision" between him and the team.
He finished Sunday's game going 3 for 4 with 71 yards passing.
On the special teams side, Cincinnati Bengals' kicker Evan McPherson continues to be a staple of consistency with a tremendous to kick from long-distance. In a 34-24 win over Carolina, McPherson drilled two field goals, including 56-yard kick near the end of the third quarter.
He added a 46-yard kick in the fourth quarter to seal the win.