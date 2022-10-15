Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Following two straight victories, the Florida Gators are heading into their week seven matchup against LSU looking to avoid their fourth straight loss to the program.

Florida Gators (4-2) vs. LSU Tigers (4-2)

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN | fuboTV (start your free trial)

Weather: 78° at kickoff but will drop into the low 70s before the final whistle. There is a one percent chance of rain, per Weather.com.

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel: 137 or 190

Odds: Florida is a two-point favorite over LSU, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

Series history: Florida leads, 33-32-2. The Tigers defeated the Gators in the last three contests, most recently knocking off UF in Baton Rouge 49-42 on Oct. 16, 2021.

The cross-divisional SEC rivalry writes a new chapter on Saturday as two new regimes look for a potential program-boosting victory over their counterpart.

With Brian Kelly and LSU heading into town, Billy Napier and the Florida Gators are looking to snap a three-game losing streak to the Tigers.

As of late, the series between the two schools has brought a wacky product characterized by a game-sealing pick-six by Florida safety Brad Stewart in 2018, arguably the most dominant offense in college football history led by Joe Burrow in 2019, a shoe throw in 2020 and a counter rushing scheme in 2021.

However, that history extends beyond just the past four years.

In the battle of two 4-2 that have shown flashes of promise and signs of the plaguing play that resulted in the dismissal of the two previous leaders, this rendition is no different than the back-and-forth affairs as of late.

That becomes increasingly evident when you realize what's at stake in this contest.

Napier and a large portion of his staff hail from Louisiana. Spending the last four years coaching the Ragin' Cajuns in Lafayette, some believed Napier was in line for a promotion to the flagship program in the state when Ed Orgeron departed following last season.

However, the Tigers elected to go with Kelly — plucking him from Notre Dame.

Assistants Jabbar Juluke and Corey Raymond have coached for the Tigers in their careers.

Running back Montrell Johnson and offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence went without being recruited by the in-state institution twice after hitting the portal from UL in the 2021 offseason.

This game means a little more for Napier, his assistants and his players. Retribution is the name of the game for Florida.

The Swamp is set to be rocking, a bevy of high-caliber recruits are in attendance and a chance to elevate the program over the only other team in the midst of a year-one rebuild in the SEC is on the line.

Oddsmakers like Florida as a two-point favorite at home at the moment, which is indicative of the unknown for this matchup.

