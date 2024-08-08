Florida Gators Practice Recap: Cormani McClain Absent
The Florida Gators on Thursday continued fall camp with its seventh practice. Media were allowed to attend for a short portion of that practice.
Gators Illustrated was in attendance and spent the time viewing the defensive backs and interior defensive line.
Here are the main takeaways.
A Notable Absence in the Secondary, More Urgency from DL
Gators Illustrated noted one player absent in the secondary after multiple players were seen in non-contact jerseys on Tuesday.
Walk-on transfer Cormani McClain was not observed with his respective position group. No reason was given for his absence. We'll follow up when more information becomes available.
The defensive line stood out earlier this week for good and bad reasons. Notably, a passionate exchange between Cam Jackson and Jamari Lyons to Caleb Banks over effort in a drill at Tuesday's practice.
Player accountability, which has been consistently discussed in press availabilities, was seen first-hand by the media.
On Thursday, tensions were lessened, but that didn’t stop new position coach Gerald Chatman from consistently preaching energy and urgency in drills.
Injury Report
Tuesday’s practice saw a core group of contributors in the secondary donning non-contact jerseys. On Wednesday, Billy Napier said he didn’t expect any of them to be long term.
On Thursday, safety Asa Turner and corners Ja’Keem Jackson and Devin Moore were all full-contact after being non-contact on Tuesday.
Turner, who was nursing a minor shoulder issue, participated in drills on Tuesday despite the non-contact.
Meanwhile, Jackson (lower-body, soft tissue) and Devin Moore (abscessed tonsil) were previously odf to the side doing rehab work but were back with the secondary on Thursday.
On the offensive line, Fletcher Westphal (mononucleosis) and Caden Jones (undisclosed) were in non-contact jerseys for the second-straight practice. Napier expects both back soon.
Gators Illustrated’s Clip of the Day
During spring camp, secondary coach Will Harris gaines notoriety on social media from a clip of him getting tackled in a drill by Jason Marshall Jr.
Fall camp is much of the same from the first-year UF assistant, who takes pride in being active in drills. This time it was sophomore STAR Sharif Denson with the tackle.
Upcoming Practice/Media Schedule
All times are tentative, and the practice viewing periods range anywhere from 10-to-15 minutes long.
Friday, Aug. 9
- 3:00 p.m.: Viewing period
- 4:45 p.m.: Players Media Availability
Saturday, Aug. 10 (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Scrimmage)
- 2:30 p.m.: Viewing period