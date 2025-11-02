Gators Stock Report: Much of the Same to Start Interim Era
The Florida Gators lost to rival Georgia late, 24-20, in a back-and-forth bout. There was some promise of something more, but they still found themselves on the losing end.
On that note, here is the first stock report of the Billy Gonzales era. There was a lot of the same in the first game of this era.
Stock Up
Eugene Wilson III
He got the chance to be a greater part of the offenses, and he had the performance many expected him to have. He had nine catches for 121 receiving yards and a touchdown. It’s the best game we’ve seen from him in some time, and maybe we’ll see more of this from him the rest of the season.
With Vernell Brown missing action on Saturday, getting a resurgence from Wilson was huge for the Gators’ offense.
Jadan Baugh
Nothing has changed with him. He’s once again a pivotal piece of the offense. He ran for 72 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. His score tied the game 17-17 in the third quarter, putting Florida in a position to win the game. They didn’t, but he got them in a spot where they could have done so.
KD Daniels
It wasn’t anything eye-popping on the statsheet, but Daniels is showing he’s a capable second running back. With Ja’Kobi Jackson, Treyaun Webb and Duke Clark all missing in action, he’s taken the opportunity to step up.
Stock Down
Third Down Offense
A recurring trend on the stock report continues, even in the Billy Gonzales era. To their credit, they almost overcame only going 2-for-11 on third downs in this game. However, it’s been shown again that if the offense consistently fails to convert on third down, it kills much of the offensive potential.
There was hope that new minds calling plays on offense would see a change in fortunes. That can still happen over the course of the remainder of the season. However, the results certainly weren’t immediate.
Brien Taylor Jr.
One moment got him on this list. The chances that Florida actually held Georgia to a field goal weren’t great. The chances of following it up with a game-tying touchdown were even slimmer. That being said, if you jump offsides and give the opponent an easy first down, all hopes are completely dead.
He reflects the lack of discipline that the team has faced time and time again. It’s one thing to simply get beat. It’s another thing when you keep getting in your own way.