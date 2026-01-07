Florida to Host RB Transfer After Baugh Re-Signing, Pryor Commitment

The Florida Gators continue to work on reloading their rushing attack in the transfer portal this cycle, with plans to host East Carolina standout London Montgomery on Wednesday.

Florida reached out to the productive rusher Montgomery on Sunday, he told Florida Gators on SI, with continuous communication until a visit plan was ironed out. The former Pirate rusher was uber-productive in the past two seasons, rushing for 1,096 yards and nine touchdowns on 228 total attempts.

Former East Carolina Pirates running back London Montgomery (7) could be the Florida Gators' second transfer commit at the position. | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Though Jon Sumrall and Florida finished a monumental effort to retain Jadan Baugh on Tuesday, with the star running back officially announcing his return to the program for 2026, Florida’s running back room has still dealt with heavy attrition this portal cycle. The Gators have seen four backs enter the portal, headlined by Ja’Kobi Jackson and KD Daniels, while Baugh is currently the only rusher from last year's roster to announce his official plans to return.

Duke Clark and Byron Louis reportedly intend to stay with the Gators as well, yet no official announcement has been made.

To add to the position, Florida landed Cincinnati transfer Evan Pryor, a former Ohio State rusher and top-100 recruit out of high school, early Tuesday morning. The commitment of the 194th-rated transfer began a flurry of Gators additions that now have Florida’s portal class ranked 15th, according to 247 Sports.

While Baugh and Pryor project to make up Florida’s top two options in the backfield, Montgomery has the production and talent to earn carries amongst the group if Florida is able to land the rising redshirt junior. The rusher forced 22 missed tackles in 2025 while breaking 12 carries for 10+ yards according to PFF. In over 200 career carries, he has yet to fumble.

The Florida Gators re-signed running back Jadan Baugh on Tuesday. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

A composite four-star recruit out of high school, Montgomery started his college career at Penn State, yet didn’t play a snap after also missing his entire senior year at Scranton Prep due to a torn ACL. Despite not playing in a live football game for over two years, his Power Four talent never left, quickly becoming an explosive rusher with the Pirates.

“I had to rebuild myself and keep my mental toughness. I worked very hard on my rehab and kept myself in a positive place mentally. That was important… I was determined to be as good as I was before I tore my ACL,” Montgomery said about the injury and his recovery. “It was nerve-racking for me… I had to establish that I was still the same player before I tore my ACL.”

Now established, a return to high-level college football seems imminent, with the Gators hoping to add the transfer to an exciting group of offensive weapons the new staff has already built. Along with Montgomery, multiple other portal recruits are expected in Gainesville, with Florida Gators on SI tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

More From Florida Gators on SI