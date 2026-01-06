Former Cincinnati Bearcats running back Evan Pryor committed to the Florida Gators on Tuesday following the end of his visit. He is the No. 95 overall transfer and No. 13 running back in the transfer portal, according to On3’s transfer portal rankings.

BREAKING: #Florida has landed a transfer commitment from Cincinnati RB Evan Pryor.



Pryor ran for 522 yards and 3 TDs on 76 carries for the 2025 season at Cincinnati.



➡️: https://t.co/BVWWOuworJ pic.twitter.com/pYkaUajiZk — Tyler Harden (@ttjharden8) January 6, 2026

Pryor started his journey with the Ohio State Buckeyes, ranked as a four-star prospect in the 2021 cycle. Then, following a three-year stint with the Buckeyes, he transferred to the Cincinnati Bearcats, where he has spent the last two years.

In 22 games with Cincinnati over the last two seasons, Pryor has totaled 940 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He also posted 25 catches for 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Florida adding Pryor to their roster is important for the 2026 season. Having lost Ja’Kobi Jackson and K.D. Daniels to the transfer portal and not signing one in this past recruiting cycle, bringing in a running back with experience was a must.

The next big focus for Gators head coach Jon Sumrall is retaining star running back Jadan Baugh. Baugh has yet to announce his plans for the 2026 season, but Sumrall, running backs coach Chris Foster and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner have worked tirelessly to keep him in the Orange and Blue for his junior year.

Pryor might not be the only incoming running back for the Gators this cycle, though. Michigan State’s Makhi Frazier, Washington's Adam Mohammed and USC’s Bryan Jackson are three other backs that the Gators have interest in, according to On3’s Corey Bender.

However, Mohammed and Frazier may be viewed more as No. 1 options for teams, making it more difficult to sway them to Gainesville if Baugh returns.

As for Jackson, his sophomore year out west just concluded. The 6-foot, 230-pound back logged 72 carries for 311 yards and five touchdowns across his two seasons with the Trojans.

It has been an eventful past two days for the Gators. They have landed commitments from Baylor safety DJ Coleman, Baylor defensive lineman DK Kalu, James Madison tight end Lacota Dippre and Georgia Tech receiver Bailey Stockton.

Florida is also in the mix for Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo, Jacksonville State defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Miami (Ohio) edge Adam Trick, Kentucky defensive back Cam Dooley, Tulane edge Jordan Norman and Penn State offensive linemen TJ Shanahan and Eagan Boyer.

The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

