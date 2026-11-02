Gators' Sumrall Chastises VBIII Injury Criticism: 'He's Doing Everything in His Power to Play Football'

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Jon Sumrall is not sure what else to say regarding injured wide receiver Vernell Brown III.

Pointing to a camera live-streaming Monday's press conference, Sumrall, answering a sixth consecutive question about the Florida Gators' sophomore — who has now missed four games with a knee injury — gave what he called the "official VB3 statement."

"He wants to play. He's doing everything he can to play," he said. "He's pissed off he can't play, and he's doing everything in his power to play. It's a real injury that we thought we were on the other side of that he had a setback last week, and it sucks. I mean, it freaking sucks for him. It sucks for the team because he helps our team be better. He wants to play. He's doing everything in his power to play football."

Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III suffered a knee injury in the win over Ole Miss. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown III appeared ready to return from a PCL sprain after being listed as probable on Wednesday's availability report last week. However, it became evident that he was not going to play after being downgraded to questionable on Thursday. What was initially believed to be a minor injury has turned into Brown III missing the last 18 quarters of play for the Gators.

Sumrall on Monday confirmed reports that Brown III suffered a setback in practice last Wednesday, only to discover more swelling than they anticipated on Thursday. According to On3's Zach Abolverdi, Brown III had his knee drained on Thursday, and Sumrall confirmed that he had a non-surgical procedure on Monday that did not drain his knee.

Sumrall added that he does not have "a strong feeling on timeline" for a potential return this season.

"It sucks," Sumrall said. "It sucks for him. He's working like hell to try to get back. He's frustrated."

In Brown III's absence, Florida has dropped three of its last four games and has not had a threatening passing game in any capacity. Also, in his absence, there has been outside criticism and social media conspiracy theories claiming Brown III is sitting out or that he is mentally weak and could be playing. Sumrall wholeheartedly disagrees.

"The guy loves football. He's a Florida Gator. He's a legacy. His dad is a Gator - there's history," Sumrall said. "He cares. Wearing the orange and blue means something to him."

As far as handling the criticism goes, Sumrall said Brown III is handling it fine and that he and the team are encouraging Brown III to continue doing what it takes to get healthy. Sumrall also praised Brown III for continuing to be a vocal leader and for consistently doing what he can while nursing his injury.

"He's doing everything he can. And all we can do as his teammates is just keep motivating, keep having his back," defensive lineman Brendan Bett said. "But even when we were down at halftime of the Georgia game, he came in and he was talking to the team. So him just always having that leadership role and just always, even though he's not on the field, he's still showing great support just even doing what he can.

"So we're just trying to make sure we have his back, let him know that, 'Hey, we got you', and not to rush back but we do miss you."

Vernell Brown III has caught 17 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida will have an updated availability report on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at approximately 8:10 p.m. ET, with its game day report to come at approximately 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

In the meantime, the 25th-ranked Gators return home for the final stretch of the regular season, beginning with Saturday's home matchup against Oklahoma. Matchups against Vanderbilt and Florida State provide strong opportunities for wins, while a road game at No. 8 Kentucky gives the Gators a chance for a third top-10 win this season.

"We’re trending in the right direction and we're about to get this thing really started," Sumrall said. "And there's been flashes of it this year, hadn't been consistent enough. I have championship expectations every day. We're not there yet, and that's frustrating as hell. But we're going to get there. We are. I'm very confident in that."

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