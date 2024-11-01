A Look at Florida's Freshmen QB History vs. Georgia
DJ Lagway's ascension to becoming the Florida Gators' starting quarterback is not necessarily a surprise, although it came much sooner than expected. Now 2-0 in that role, Lagway faces his toughest test yet as the Gators play No. 2 Georgia on Saturday.
In honor of Lagway's impending start, Gators Illustrated looks back at other memorable Florida freshmen quarterbacks, redshirt or traditional, who have started against Georgia.
2021: Anthony Richardson (Redshirt)
Florida's most-recent freshman quarterback to play the Bulldogs, Anthony Richardson's start against Georgia during the 2021 season was the first of his career, and it was one to forget.
The now-Indiapolis Colts quarterback went 12-for-20 with 84 yards and two interceptions, including a pick-six in the final seconds of the first half. He would suffer a concussion in the 34-7 loss and was replaced by Emory Jones, who led a touchdown drive late in the game to keep the Gators' scoring streak alive.
2017: Feleipe Franks (Redshirt)
Feleipe Franks' first season as the starting quarterback came with a lot of hope, especially after his Hail Mary to Tyrie Cleveland to beat Tennessee early in the season. By the Georgia game, hope was quickly disappearing for the season, and Franks had already been benched.
He returned as the starter following an injury to Luke Del Rio, but his performance against Georgia, where he threw for only 30 yards on 7 of 19 passing, saw him benched in favor of transfer Malik Zaire. Florida lost 42-7, and then-head coach Jim McElwain was fired shortly after.
2014: Treon Harris
Treon Harris won't be remembered as one of the most legendary quarterbacks in Florida history, but his first-career start will be remembered as one of the greatest upsets in program history. Against No. 11 Georgia, who was in contention for an SEC East title, Harris only threw six passes, completing three of them for 27 yards.
It was the rushing attack with Matt Jones (192 yards, two touchdowns) and Kelvin Taylor (195 yards, two touchdowns) alongside a stout Gator defense that led the way in a 38-20 win.
2003: Chris Leak
Ron Zook's time as Florida's head coach will always be remembered for lackluster performances, but his recruiting was top-notch, and his greatest find may always be Chris Leak, an eventual national champion and the program's all-time leading passer.
As a true freshman, Leak was thrust into the starting spot, and he helped lead the Gators to a 16-13 upset over the then-No. 4 Bulldogs with 235 yards passing and a touchdown.
1993: Danny Wuerffel (Redshirt)
Eventual Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Danny Wuerffel had a performance to forget in the first of four starts against the Bulldogs. Wuerffel went 3-for-9 with an interception before being replaced by Terry Dean.
It wasn't Wuerffel's performance that put the game in Florida-Georgia lore, though. It was corner Anthone Lott, who controversially called a timeout prior Georgia scoring a touchdown that very same play. The negated score plus a stout defense at the end gave the Gators a 33-26 win.
1984: Kerwin Bell (Redshirt)
The Mayo, Florida native affectionately nicknamed the "Throwin' Mayoin," Kerwin Bell's lore as one of the Gators' greatest players began in 1984 as a redshirt freshman walk-on. A slew of transfers and injuries thrust him into the starting spot, and he never looked back throwing for 7,585 yards in his career, then a program record.
Against Georgia in 1984, the Gators shut-out the Bulldogs, 27-0, and Bell threw a 96-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Nattiel in the third quarter. That team, of course, would be famous for being Florida's first SEC Championship team, and even more famous for seeing that title stripped away.
1980: Wayne Peace
The 1980 matchup between Florida and Georgia may go down as the greatest matchup in the rivalry's storied history, much to the dismay of Gator fans. Florida, then 6-1, led No. 2 Georgia, 21-20, with less than two minutes in the game and Georgia on its own 7-yard line.
The odds were in favor of the Gators, but fate, and Lindsay Scott, had it otherwise. Scott caught an 18-yard pass and scampered the rest of the way for the game-winning score, leading to then-Georgia radio announcer's "Run Lindsay!" call and a 26-21 win. The Bulldogs would go on to win a national championship.
Wayne Peace, who finished his collegiate career as Florida's second all-time passer (now ninth), threw for 286 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions in the loss.