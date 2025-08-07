SI

Anthony Richardson Leaves Preseason Game With Injury, Replaced by Daniel Jones

The Colts quarterback was sacked by an unblocked David Ojabo.

Mike Kadlick

Anthony Richardson was sacked by David Ojabo.
Anthony Richardson was sacked by David Ojabo. / Screenshot via @clayharbs on X.
In this story:

Quarterback Anthony Richardson left the Colts' 2025 preseason opener against the Ravens on Thursday night after being sacked by Ravens linebacker David Ojabo.

Ojabo, unblocked off Indianapolis' right side, came storming in for a sack and took the 23-year-old signal caller to the ground. Shaken up, Richardson walked to the sideline and was replaced by Daniel Jones. The team has officially ruled him out with a finger injury.

Here's a look at the play:

Richardson has dealt with multiple injuries to start his young NFL career. He's played in just 15 games since being drafted by Indianapolis with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, having dealt with head, shoulder, and oblique ailments during that span.

The Colts brought in Jones this offseason to compete with Richardson for the starting job. If he misses a significant length of time, it'll make head coach Shane Steichen's decision that much easier.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL