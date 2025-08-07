Anthony Richardson Leaves Preseason Game With Injury, Replaced by Daniel Jones
Quarterback Anthony Richardson left the Colts' 2025 preseason opener against the Ravens on Thursday night after being sacked by Ravens linebacker David Ojabo.
Ojabo, unblocked off Indianapolis' right side, came storming in for a sack and took the 23-year-old signal caller to the ground. Shaken up, Richardson walked to the sideline and was replaced by Daniel Jones. The team has officially ruled him out with a finger injury.
Here's a look at the play:
Richardson has dealt with multiple injuries to start his young NFL career. He's played in just 15 games since being drafted by Indianapolis with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, having dealt with head, shoulder, and oblique ailments during that span.
The Colts brought in Jones this offseason to compete with Richardson for the starting job. If he misses a significant length of time, it'll make head coach Shane Steichen's decision that much easier.