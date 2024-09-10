Former Florida Gators WR Kadarius Toney Finds New Home
With the NFL season almost through its first week of the 2024 season, former Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney has finally signed with a team after being waived from the Kansas City Chiefs in August.
On Monday, the Cleveland Browns signed Toney to its practice squad, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. By beginning on the practice squad, Toney will have the opportunity to ease into the season and is expected to be elevated to the 53-man roster once acclimated.
Toney had previously visited the Seattle Seahawks, per Rapoport. His young career in the NFL has been tumultuous to say the least.
A first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2021, Toney was traded to the Chiefs midway through his second season. Shades of his collegiate talent was seen in Kansas City’s 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
He recorded a 65-yard punt return, the longest in Super Bowl history, and added a five-yard touchdown reception.
From there, his career took a downward turn as dropped passes and other issues led to his playing time being diminished, and the Chiefs would waive him the following offseason.
Toney’s signing gives him another opportunity to turn his career around while giving the Browns, who lost 33-17 to Dallas on Sunday, another option at receiver.
Other Gators Shine in Week 1
On the field, plenty of other former Gators in the NFL made plays.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson nearly led a comeback against the Houston Texans. In his return to the field after injuries marred his rookie season, the former fourth overall pick threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns while running for 56 yards and another score in a 29-27 loss to Houston.
Both of Richardson’s touchdown passes came from over 50 yards.
“Anthony Richardson, I think he's from a different planet,” said UF head coach Billy Napier on Monday. “ No, you saw that throw that he made Saturday. That's a whole different world. Anthony is still a young football player, right? I believe that that guy, the more football he plays the more he's going to make highlights like that every week.”
Meanwhile, current Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts recorded his team’s first and only touchdown in an 18-10 loss to Pittsburgh to open the season. It was also the first touchdown pass for quarterback Kirk Cousins in a Falcons’ uniform.
The fourth-year tight end caught three passes for 26 yards and a score in the season-opener.
On the defensive side, linebacker Alex Anzalone and defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. each made big plays for their respective teams.
Anzalone set the tone early in Detroit’s 26-20 win over the Rams with a big open-field hit on the game’s first play.
Meanwhile, Gervon Dexter Sr. played a big role in the Bears’ comeback win over the Titans with a third-down sack midway through the third quarter.
Week one of the 2024 NFL season concludes with a Monday night matchup between the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers. Former Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall, who recently recovered from a gunshot wound suffered in a robbery attempt, is inactive.