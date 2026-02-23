Falcons Make Franchise Tag Decision on TE Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts isn’t going anywhere.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are placing the franchise tag on their former first-round pick after he put together a career year in 2025.

The projected franchise tag value for tight ends in 2026 is $16.3 million, per OverTheCap. Teams have until March 3 to finalize tagging players with either a transition or franchise designation.

“The hope is to work out a long-term deal rather than the tag,” the insider added. “The two sides have until July to do it.”

The #Falcons are planning to franchise tag standout TE Kyle Pitts, sources say, keeping their playmaker in the fold on a 1-year, fully guaranteed deal worth more than $15M.



The hope is to work out a long-term deal rather than the tag. The two sides have until July to do it. pic.twitter.com/dwtlUbKxz7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 23, 2026

Atlanta drafted Pitts out of Florida with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and while the tight end had previously failed to live up to the hype, he tallied highs in both receptions (88) and touchdowns (5) in 2025 while earning a second-team All-Pro nod.

The Falcons finished 2025 with an 8–9 record and in third place in the NFC South.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated