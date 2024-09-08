WATCH: Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Throws First TD to Kyle Pitts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
ATLANTA -- The first touchdown of the Atlanta Falcons' season also marked the first for Kirk Cousins in the red and black.
With 32 seconds remaining in the first half of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Cousins rolled to his left and had the option to throw to running back Bijan Robinson underneath.
But Cousins, a four-time Pro Bowl signal caller, saw a 6-foot-6, 245-pound target standing just beyond the goal line on the left side of Atlanta's endzone and fired.
A few seconds later, the Falcons mobbed tight end Kyle Pitts in the endzone, celebrating Atlanta's first score of the 2024 season.
Here's a look at the 12-yard touchdown ...
Pitts started Sunday's game in quiet fashion. His first catch came on the final play before the two-minute warning and went for only six yards. Atlanta's offense centered primarily around Robinson, who led the team in both rushing and receiving in the first half.
But throughout offseason activities, Pitts was a focal point in Atlanta's red zone drills. His inviting frame -- highlighted by an 83-inch wingspan -- made him a frequent target for Cousins, who had a similarly difficult start to Sunday's opener.
Through three drives, Cousins was just 6-of-11 for 54 yards and an interception. He was much more efficient on the Falcons' fourth possession, but the series nearly ended before Pitts caught the touchdown.
Steelers edge rusher TJ Watt sacked, forced and recovered a fumble on Cousins, but Watt was deemed offsides. The next play, Cousins hit Pitts for the score.
Atlanta holds a 10-9 lead over Pittsburgh at halftime.