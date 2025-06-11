Former Gator Receiving High Praise as Rookie: 'We're Going to Use Him a Lot'
NASHVILLE, Tenn.-- Being the Florida Gators' first draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, wide receiver Chimere Dike enters his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans with high expectations as the franchise looks to turn its luck around.
Now in mandatory minicamp, the fourth-round pick is already garnering praise for his versatility.
"I think Chim has shown he can play inside and outside here so far. It's easy in shorts at this point. He's shown that he can play everywhere all over the field," offensive coordinator Nick Holz said.
Although only a rookie, Dike, along with first overall pick quarterback Cam Ward, will be tasked with helping the franchise get back to the playoffs after three straight losing seasons. After his stint at Florida last season, where he set career highs in yards (783) and yards per reception (18.6) while scoring two touchdowns, the Titans are confident that he can make an immediate impact.
"As much as he can keep taking and growing in the offense, I think we're going to use him a lot," Holz said. "I don't think there's any limits on what he can do, but I don't we're ready to say he's going to be in (a specific position)."
At Florida, Dike became the team's primary starter in the slot and also shined on special teams, averaging over 11 yards per punt return. The Titans are currently working out a spot for Dike on its special teams unit.
"My mindset on special teams is whatever they need me to do, I'm going to go and do that," Dike said on May 10. "Whether that's being a gunner and running down on kickoffs, whether that's in the return game, I want to help the Tennessee Titans win football games."
As far as his role in the Titans' offense, Dike has been learning all three receiver spots as Holtz works to find his best position.
"My mindset is to learn all three. That's kind of what they initially told me," he said. "I think that's the best way to do it, when you learn the scheme and understand what other guys are doing around you. But, whatever they want me to play is where I will play."