Former Gators DB Hired as Local High School Coach
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After stints at both the University of Florida and Florida State in off-field roles, a former Florida Gators defensive back is now transitioning to high school coaching.
Keiwan Ratliff, a star defender with the Gators from 2000-03, is now the defensive backs coach at Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz High School, the school announced Wednesday. He will also teach physical education at the school.
"Grateful to have Keiwan Ratliff, one of the best corners in the history of Gators football and a Florida Gators hall-of-famer, teaching PE and coaching our DBs at Buchholz this fall," the school said in a post to X.
Ratliff is coming off stints with the Seminoles as the Director of Player Relations (2022-24) and with the Gators as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel (2018-21), according to his LinkedIn profile.
Prior to his administrative roles with both programs, Ratliff was a star defensive back with Florida from 2000-03. During his collegiate career, he set school records for punt return yards (860), interceptions in a season (nine, 2003) and interceptions in a single game (three, 2003, tied).
He is also sixth all-time in program history with 12 career interceptions, was a consensus All-American in 2003 and was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2003.
He was later inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame as a "Gator Great" in 2013.
After his time with the Gators, Ratliff would play seven seasons in the NFL with stints with the Cincinnati Bengals (2004-07, 2009, 2010), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2007), Indianapolis Colts (2007-08) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2009).
He finished his professional career with 161 total tackles, 15 pass deflections, five interceptions and one defensive touchdowns.
Now back in the town where his fame blossomed as a college star, Ratliff is also one of many former Gators who are coaching in the high school ranks in Alachua County. Former Gators Ian Scott (Gainesville), Earnest Graham (Santa Fe), Willie Jackson (PK Yonge) and Cornelius Ingram (Hawthorne) are head coaches, while Travis McGriff (Buchholz) is an offensive coordinator.
Buchholz plays its kickoff classic on Thursday at home against Spruce Creek before opening the regular season at home against Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard on Aug. 21.